Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2021 – 6 SEPTEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

14,400

814.70

11,731,709.29

30 August 2021

3,500

808,99

2.831.454,15

31 August 2021

3,163

814,12

2.575.072,95

1 September 2021

3,500

827,18

2.895.126,85

2 September 2021

3,500

829,40

2.902.885,65

3 September 2021

3,500

827,56

2.896.463,85

Accumulated under the program

31,563

818.45

25,832,712,74

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 588,862 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


