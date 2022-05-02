U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ROYUF
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2022 – 2 MAY 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

234,942

627.10

147,331,865.47

25 April 2022

2,913

642.81

1,872,501.74

26 April 2022

3,000

650.84

1,952,530.80

27 April 2022

3,000

634.19

1,902,571.60

28 April 2022

3,946

640.27

2,526,523.57

29 April 2022

12,000

615.40

7,384,778.40

Accumulated under the program

259,801

627.29

162,970,771.59

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,140,675 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachment


