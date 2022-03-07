U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
  • ROYUF
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 8/2022 – 7 MARCH 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

0

-

-

2 March 2022

10,000

631.24

6,312,376.00

3 March 2022

10,000

610.87

6,108,692.00

4 March 2022

10,000

592.73

5,927,268.00

Accumulated under the program

30,000

611.61

18,348,336.00

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 910,874 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment


