Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ROYUF
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2022 – 27 JUNE 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

458,254

612.17

280,531,255.19

20 June 2022

3,950

597.83

2,361,438.37

21 June 2022

4,000

592.06

2,368,251.20

22 June 2022

4,000

579.65

2,318,588.40

23 June 2022

5,000

596.25

2,981,244.00

24 June 2022

5,200

611.70

3,180,855.60

Accumulated under the program

480,404

611.45

293,741,632.76

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 567,021 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


