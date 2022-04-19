U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

SP Group A/S
1 min read
SP Group A/S
SP Group A/S

On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

