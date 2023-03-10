U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,213.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,044.25
    +37.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.10
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -0.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    +3.44 (+18.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7620
    +0.6000 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,761.29
    -1,912.82 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.06
    -47.19 (-9.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.58
    -128.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

SP Group A/S
·1 min read
SP Group A/S
SP Group A/S

On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Attachment


Recommended Stories