U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.75
    +28.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,881.00
    +209.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.75
    +98.25 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.90
    +14.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.10
    +1.83 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.28 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.66
    -0.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1310
    +0.1980 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,234.10
    +612.37 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.75
    +27.53 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.25
    +107.80 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SP Group A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPG.CO
SP Group A/S
SP Group A/S

On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Attachment


Recommended Stories