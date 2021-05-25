Share buy-back programme - week 20
Date 25.05.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 20
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
17 May 2021
2,800
620,27
1,736,756
18 May 2021
2,600
622.89
1,619,514
19 May 2021
2,700
619.50
1,672,650
20 May 2021
2,500
623.63
1,559,075
21 May 2021
2,700
624.80
1,686,960
Total under the share buy-back programme
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
240,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.8 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
4
619
XCSE
20210517 9:09:35.133245
196
620
XCSE
20210517 9:18:12.868719
150
623
XCSE
20210517 10:11:40.328129
50
623
XCSE
20210517 10:11:40.328129
300
623
XCSE
20210517 10:49:14.012922
300
623
XCSE
20210517 10:49:20.551005
50
621
XCSE
20210517 11:15:06.497661
10
621
XCSE
20210517 11:15:06.497661
50
621
XCSE
20210517 11:20:12.958432
50
621
XCSE
20210517 11:37:17.864816
40
621
XCSE
20210517 11:41:23.089872
50
621
XCSE
20210517 11:43:20.796578
48
621
XCSE
20210517 11:43:20.796578
450
622
XCSE
20210517 12:21:33.746123
50
622
XCSE
20210517 12:21:33.746123
50
621
XCSE
20210517 12:42:06.231256
31
621
XCSE
20210517 12:42:06.231256
23
621
XCSE
20210517 12:45:32.112689
50
621
XCSE
20210517 12:45:32.112689
48
621
XCSE
20210517 12:45:32.163998
20
617
XCSE
20210517 12:57:43.730903
80
617
XCSE
20210517 13:04:03.097889
28
618
XCSE
20210517 13:25:58.825175
72
618
XCSE
20210517 13:25:58.842256
84
616
XCSE
20210517 13:52:56.877641
16
616
XCSE
20210517 13:52:56.877882
70
616
XCSE
20210517 14:00:01.771946
20
616
XCSE
20210517 14:00:01.771946
10
616
XCSE
20210517 14:00:01.771946
33
614
XCSE
20210517 14:24:59.030156
42
615
XCSE
20210517 14:32:00.294066
58
615
XCSE
20210517 14:32:00.294140
50
615
XCSE
20210517 14:47:17.019932
11
614
XCSE
20210517 14:58:55.924591
50
616
XCSE
20210517 15:49:11.453003
79
616
XCSE
20210517 15:49:11.453030
10
616
XCSE
20210517 15:49:11.453039
67
616
XCSE
20210517 15:49:11.453041
4
623
XCSE
20210518 9:13:21.147000
55
621
XCSE
20210518 9:22:58.770000
14
622
XCSE
20210518 10:18:53.983957
11
622
XCSE
20210518 10:54:24.709608
9
622
XCSE
20210518 11:11:53.926812
16
622
XCSE
20210518 11:17:03.367757
134
622
XCSE
20210518 11:17:03.367757
1507
623
XCSE
20210518 15:56:34.994412
50
623
XCSE
20210518 15:56:34.994412
750
623
XCSE
20210518 16:40:59.808932
50
623
XCSE
20210518 16:40:59.808932
50
618
XCSE
20210519 9:05:08.858574
116
618
XCSE
20210519 9:05:08.858604
34
618
XCSE
20210519 9:05:08.858656
10
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.632675
17
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.632728
46
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.632795
10
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.632795
10
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.633050
10
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.634123
4
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.717798
6
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.850873
6
622
XCSE
20210519 10:22:40.850873
10
622
XCSE
20210519 10:31:03.884867
71
622
XCSE
20210519 10:31:03.884867
150
622
XCSE
20210519 10:40:43.979352
50
622
XCSE
20210519 10:40:43.979352
30
621
XCSE
20210519 10:58:44.782300
250
623
XCSE
20210519 13:42:51.719969
20
621
XCSE
20210519 13:44:31.562973
50
621
XCSE
20210519 13:45:01.309633
70
621
XCSE
20210519 13:45:01.309633
30
621
XCSE
20210519 13:47:03.783604
20
620
XCSE
20210519 13:50:05.217252
10
620
XCSE
20210519 13:51:20.257848
20
620
XCSE
20210519 13:57:45.437335
150
620
XCSE
20210519 13:57:45.437399
50
620
XCSE
20210519 13:57:45.437428
10
620
XCSE
20210519 13:57:45.454424
40
620
XCSE
20210519 13:57:45.454538
35
618
XCSE
20210519 14:16:56.121401
115
618
XCSE
20210519 14:35:50.446118
50
618
XCSE
20210519 14:56:02.628335
70
618
XCSE
20210519 14:56:02.628389
50
618
XCSE
20210519 14:58:20.235455
50
618
XCSE
20210519 14:58:20.252765
20
618
XCSE
20210519 15:08:15.626663
30
618
XCSE
20210519 15:10:58.811846
15
618
XCSE
20210519 15:14:15.518725
15
618
XCSE
20210519 15:19:10.417456
48
618
XCSE
20210519 15:30:42.836767
50
618
XCSE
20210519 16:02:23.121882
102
618
XCSE
20210519 16:02:23.122249
190
618
XCSE
20210519 16:02:33.274159
70
618
XCSE
20210519 16:02:33.274159
109
618
XCSE
20210519 16:03:10.978519
31
618
XCSE
20210519 16:03:10.978549
70
618
XCSE
20210519 16:05:25.129536
104
618
XCSE
20210519 16:05:25.129536
34
618
XCSE
20210519 16:05:25.129536
42
618
XCSE
20210519 16:05:25.147093
50
618
XCSE
20210519 16:05:25.147096
50
624
XCSE
20210520 9:31:48.461708
200
624
XCSE
20210520 9:35:54.031112
50
624
XCSE
20210520 9:35:54.031112
47
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:02.440187
50
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:02.440187
50
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:20.436285
11
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:20.436285
50
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:20.436322
11
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:20.436330
31
622
XCSE
20210520 10:34:20.436359
200
624
XCSE
20210520 13:49:43.612922
319
623
XCSE
20210520 15:49:21.809093
40
623
XCSE
20210520 15:49:21.809093
70
623
XCSE
20210520 15:49:21.809093
5
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.789684
5
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.789693
5
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.789695
5
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.789711
10
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.818077
1291
624
XCSE
20210520 16:24:49.818077
70
624
XCSE
20210521 9:36:28.715060
30
624
XCSE
20210521 9:36:30.689140
70
625
XCSE
20210521 9:52:46.854336
30
625
XCSE
20210521 9:52:46.854336
2
624
XCSE
20210521 10:04:50.583420
5
624
XCSE
20210521 10:05:10.580264
2
624
XCSE
20210521 10:05:20.649643
4
624
XCSE
20210521 10:05:40.677023
6
624
XCSE
20210521 10:05:50.634787
3
624
XCSE
20210521 10:06:00.922038
1
624
XCSE
20210521 10:06:03.400493
9
624
XCSE
20210521 10:06:10.625719
68
624
XCSE
20210521 10:06:10.646306
37
623
XCSE
20210521 10:36:24.971067
81
623
XCSE
20210521 10:36:51.450393
50
625
XCSE
20210521 13:20:37.076028
450
625
XCSE
20210521 13:20:37.076028
24
624
XCSE
20210521 14:08:44.843915
19
624
XCSE
20210521 14:37:11.803130
15
624
XCSE
20210521 14:39:05.915060
12
624
XCSE
20210521 14:44:58.122425
2
624
XCSE
20210521 14:44:59.710381
4
624
XCSE
20210521 14:44:59.757804
1
624
XCSE
20210521 15:05:06.595636
4
624
XCSE
20210521 15:14:53.909669
1
624
XCSE
20210521 15:14:58.687884
3
624
XCSE
20210521 15:23:06.770594
5
624
XCSE
20210521 15:37:38.616117
3
624
XCSE
20210521 15:43:06.957722
7
624
XCSE
20210521 15:58:53.379174
50
625
XCSE
20210521 16:05:20.183361
22
625
XCSE
20210521 16:05:20.200743
900
625
XCSE
20210521 16:05:20.211128
28
625
XCSE
20210521 16:05:20.211128
632
625
XCSE
20210521 16:30:29.550766
50
625
XCSE
20210521 16:30:29.550766
