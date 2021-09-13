Share buy-back programme – week 36
Date 13.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 36
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
06 September 2021
700
759.59
531,713
07 September 2021
900
750.70
675,630
08 September 2021
900
750.19
675,171
09 September 2021
1,200
749.44
899,328
10 September 2021
1,000
745.05
745,050
Total under the current share buy-back programme
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
Total bought back
393,955
632.15
249,038,787
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
27
760
XCSE
20210906 9:02:02.707000
28
758
XCSE
20210906 9:10:52.739000
28
760
XCSE
20210906 9:17:00.079000
10
763
XCSE
20210906 9:40:03.505000
17
763
XCSE
20210906 9:40:03.505000
28
761
XCSE
20210906 9:55:02.908000
13
760
XCSE
20210906 10:23:41.261000
54
763
XCSE
20210906 10:36:15.013000
27
763
XCSE
20210906 11:07:32.396000
17
762
XCSE
20210906 11:34:52.628000
11
762
XCSE
20210906 11:34:52.628000
28
763
XCSE
20210906 11:49:18.543000
27
764
XCSE
20210906 12:49:52.283000
27
762
XCSE
20210906 13:14:00.401000
28
761
XCSE
20210906 13:26:08.436000
22
760
XCSE
20210906 13:55:41.130000
6
760
XCSE
20210906 13:55:41.130000
27
760
XCSE
20210906 13:55:41.130000
27
760
XCSE
20210906 14:22:25.229000
27
759
XCSE
20210906 14:39:04.098000
27
759
XCSE
20210906 14:39:04.098000
27
758
XCSE
20210906 14:56:31.766000
29
756
XCSE
20210906 15:23:32.491000
10
756
XCSE
20210906 15:47:20.629000
18
756
XCSE
20210906 15:47:20.633000
28
756
XCSE
20210906 15:55:08.047000
27
755
XCSE
20210906 16:05:10.578000
55
754
XCSE
20210906 16:15:49.740379
5
754
XCSE
20210907 9:06:36.222000
50
754
XCSE
20210907 9:06:36.222000
27
753
XCSE
20210907 9:18:10.966000
29
752
XCSE
20210907 9:25:10.466000
71
752
XCSE
20210907 9:25:10.466603
29
752
XCSE
20210907 9:25:19.562021
28
755
XCSE
20210907 9:41:46.764000
29
754
XCSE
20210907 10:01:02.622000
5
754
XCSE
20210907 10:17:54.386000
23
754
XCSE
20210907 10:17:54.387000
28
753
XCSE
20210907 10:30:26.839000
23
753
XCSE
20210907 10:45:17.059000
6
753
XCSE
20210907 10:45:17.059000
27
753
XCSE
20210907 11:10:20.614000
28
751
XCSE
20210907 11:35:50.783000
28
751
XCSE
20210907 11:35:50.783000
29
751
XCSE
20210907 11:47:40.149000
6
751
XCSE
20210907 12:36:24.126000
1
752
XCSE
20210907 12:36:24.126000
13
750
XCSE
20210907 12:39:32.858000
9
750
XCSE
20210907 12:43:10.373000
55
749
XCSE
20210907 13:10:02.808000
27
749
XCSE
20210907 13:10:02.808000
25
750
XCSE
20210907 13:10:02.830000
7
750
XCSE
20210907 14:18:18.504000
26
749
XCSE
20210907 14:26:19.083000
29
749
XCSE
20210907 14:26:19.083000
27
749
XCSE
20210907 14:42:57.604000
9
748
XCSE
20210907 15:12:02.674000
19
748
XCSE
20210907 15:12:02.674000
28
748
XCSE
20210907 15:12:02.674000
21
748
XCSE
20210907 15:12:02.697000
28
748
XCSE
20210907 15:38:41.097000
12
749
XCSE
20210907 16:02:55.695000
2
749
XCSE
20210907 16:02:55.695000
7
748
XCSE
20210907 16:21:29.208000
16
748
XCSE
20210907 16:21:29.208000
27
747
XCSE
20210907 16:23:35.089000
41
747
XCSE
20210907 16:48:01.877004
28
745
XCSE
20210908 9:00:19.185000
27
741
XCSE
20210908 9:06:10.608000
28
740
XCSE
20210908 9:12:26.951000
29
741
XCSE
20210908 9:25:15.613000
13
747
XCSE
20210908 9:50:23.932000
57
746
XCSE
20210908 9:51:50.586000
56
749
XCSE
20210908 10:18:12.731000
12
750
XCSE
20210908 10:53:19.732000
16
750
XCSE
20210908 10:53:19.732000
28
750
XCSE
20210908 10:53:19.732000
28
748
XCSE
20210908 11:22:32.741000
28
749
XCSE
20210908 11:52:49.322000
28
749
XCSE
20210908 11:52:49.322000
27
751
XCSE
20210908 12:55:41.894000
29
752
XCSE
20210908 13:22:23.090000
28
752
XCSE
20210908 13:22:23.090000
27
753
XCSE
20210908 14:12:35.999000
27
753
XCSE
20210908 14:19:02.224000
22
753
XCSE
20210908 14:21:02.619000
5
753
XCSE
20210908 14:21:02.619000
10
754
XCSE
20210908 14:50:49.347000
18
754
XCSE
20210908 14:50:49.347000
27
753
XCSE
20210908 15:09:02.903000
1
755
XCSE
20210908 15:36:23.543000
9
755
XCSE
20210908 15:36:23.543000
55
756
XCSE
20210908 15:41:56.929000
29
755
XCSE
20210908 15:50:23.205000
27
754
XCSE
20210908 15:58:12.788000
28
755
XCSE
20210908 16:05:15.074000
13
753
XCSE
20210908 16:09:52.531000
28
753
XCSE
20210908 16:11:06.802000
29
752
XCSE
20210908 16:15:30.025000
28
751
XCSE
20210908 16:31:02.769000
29
750
XCSE
20210908 16:37:19.664000
11
749
XCSE
20210908 16:44:51.680000
1
749
XCSE
20210908 16:44:51.680000
1
749
XCSE
20210908 16:44:51.680000
13
749
XCSE
20210908 16:44:51.680000
28
748
XCSE
20210909 9:00:20.795000
14
748
XCSE
20210909 9:25:31.785000
2
748
XCSE
20210909 9:27:07.159000
27
748
XCSE
20210909 9:38:25.438000
28
748
XCSE
20210909 11:05:36.794000
27
749
XCSE
20210909 13:44:02.992000
53
748
XCSE
20210909 13:45:31.153000
27
748
XCSE
20210909 15:09:06.299000
4
748
XCSE
20210909 15:24:29.407000
15
749
XCSE
20210909 15:29:23.595000
60
749
XCSE
20210909 15:29:23.595000
5
749
XCSE
20210909 15:29:23.595000
21
749
XCSE
20210909 15:29:23.639000
16
749
XCSE
20210909 15:29:23.639000
27
749
XCSE
20210909 15:30:58.213000
11
749
XCSE
20210909 15:47:00.157000
69
749
XCSE
20210909 15:47:00.157000
53
749
XCSE
20210909 16:06:36.326000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:18:32.048000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:19:40.130000
20
750
XCSE
20210909 16:20:44.373000
6
750
XCSE
20210909 16:20:44.373000
27
750
XCSE
20210909 16:21:48.424000
27
750
XCSE
20210909 16:22:56.138000
20
750
XCSE
20210909 16:24:05.274000
6
750
XCSE
20210909 16:24:05.274000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:25:04.126000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:26:03.173000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:27:00.074000
26
750
XCSE
20210909 16:28:11.126000
24
750
XCSE
20210909 16:29:11.150000
2
750
XCSE
20210909 16:29:11.150000
375
750
XCSE
20210909 16:32:10.526244
50
750
XCSE
20210909 16:32:10.526244
27
754
XCSE
20210910 9:00:05.595000
28
751
XCSE
20210910 9:15:07.484000
28
747
XCSE
20210910 9:17:20.212000
9
746
XCSE
20210910 9:50:48.265000
27
745
XCSE
20210910 10:00:05.838000
29
745
XCSE
20210910 10:36:42.939000
28
745
XCSE
20210910 10:36:42.939000
29
747
XCSE
20210910 10:56:26.344000
27
745
XCSE
20210910 11:17:23.211000
26
744
XCSE
20210910 11:37:13.086000
1
744
XCSE
20210910 11:37:13.089000
2
745
XCSE
20210910 12:25:50.825000
5
745
XCSE
20210910 12:25:50.825000
29
744
XCSE
20210910 12:29:25.308000
28
747
XCSE
20210910 13:15:28.791000
26
747
XCSE
20210910 13:15:28.801000
29
745
XCSE
20210910 13:45:04.990000
27
745
XCSE
20210910 14:06:28.546000
28
746
XCSE
20210910 14:32:45.323000
536
744
XCSE
20210910 14:51:54.981767
31
744
XCSE
20210910 14:52:10.705211
