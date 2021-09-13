U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

Share buy-back programme – week 36

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·8 min read
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 13.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 36

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



27,650



742.25



20,523,173

06 September 2021

700

759.59

531,713

07 September 2021

900

750.70

675,630

08 September 2021

900

750.19

675,171

09 September 2021

1,200

749.44

899,328

10 September 2021

1,000

745.05

745,050

Total under the current share buy-back programme



32,350



743.43



24,050,065

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

393,955

632.15

249,038,787

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

27

760

XCSE

20210906 9:02:02.707000

28

758

XCSE

20210906 9:10:52.739000

28

760

XCSE

20210906 9:17:00.079000

10

763

XCSE

20210906 9:40:03.505000

17

763

XCSE

20210906 9:40:03.505000

28

761

XCSE

20210906 9:55:02.908000

13

760

XCSE

20210906 10:23:41.261000

54

763

XCSE

20210906 10:36:15.013000

27

763

XCSE

20210906 11:07:32.396000

17

762

XCSE

20210906 11:34:52.628000

11

762

XCSE

20210906 11:34:52.628000

28

763

XCSE

20210906 11:49:18.543000

27

764

XCSE

20210906 12:49:52.283000

27

762

XCSE

20210906 13:14:00.401000

28

761

XCSE

20210906 13:26:08.436000

22

760

XCSE

20210906 13:55:41.130000

6

760

XCSE

20210906 13:55:41.130000

27

760

XCSE

20210906 13:55:41.130000

27

760

XCSE

20210906 14:22:25.229000

27

759

XCSE

20210906 14:39:04.098000

27

759

XCSE

20210906 14:39:04.098000

27

758

XCSE

20210906 14:56:31.766000

29

756

XCSE

20210906 15:23:32.491000

10

756

XCSE

20210906 15:47:20.629000

18

756

XCSE

20210906 15:47:20.633000

28

756

XCSE

20210906 15:55:08.047000

27

755

XCSE

20210906 16:05:10.578000

55

754

XCSE

20210906 16:15:49.740379

5

754

XCSE

20210907 9:06:36.222000

50

754

XCSE

20210907 9:06:36.222000

27

753

XCSE

20210907 9:18:10.966000

29

752

XCSE

20210907 9:25:10.466000

71

752

XCSE

20210907 9:25:10.466603

29

752

XCSE

20210907 9:25:19.562021

28

755

XCSE

20210907 9:41:46.764000

29

754

XCSE

20210907 10:01:02.622000

5

754

XCSE

20210907 10:17:54.386000

23

754

XCSE

20210907 10:17:54.387000

28

753

XCSE

20210907 10:30:26.839000

23

753

XCSE

20210907 10:45:17.059000

6

753

XCSE

20210907 10:45:17.059000

27

753

XCSE

20210907 11:10:20.614000

28

751

XCSE

20210907 11:35:50.783000

28

751

XCSE

20210907 11:35:50.783000

29

751

XCSE

20210907 11:47:40.149000

6

751

XCSE

20210907 12:36:24.126000

1

752

XCSE

20210907 12:36:24.126000

13

750

XCSE

20210907 12:39:32.858000

9

750

XCSE

20210907 12:43:10.373000

55

749

XCSE

20210907 13:10:02.808000

27

749

XCSE

20210907 13:10:02.808000

25

750

XCSE

20210907 13:10:02.830000

7

750

XCSE

20210907 14:18:18.504000

26

749

XCSE

20210907 14:26:19.083000

29

749

XCSE

20210907 14:26:19.083000

27

749

XCSE

20210907 14:42:57.604000

9

748

XCSE

20210907 15:12:02.674000

19

748

XCSE

20210907 15:12:02.674000

28

748

XCSE

20210907 15:12:02.674000

21

748

XCSE

20210907 15:12:02.697000

28

748

XCSE

20210907 15:38:41.097000

12

749

XCSE

20210907 16:02:55.695000

2

749

XCSE

20210907 16:02:55.695000

7

748

XCSE

20210907 16:21:29.208000

16

748

XCSE

20210907 16:21:29.208000

27

747

XCSE

20210907 16:23:35.089000

41

747

XCSE

20210907 16:48:01.877004

28

745

XCSE

20210908 9:00:19.185000

27

741

XCSE

20210908 9:06:10.608000

28

740

XCSE

20210908 9:12:26.951000

29

741

XCSE

20210908 9:25:15.613000

13

747

XCSE

20210908 9:50:23.932000

57

746

XCSE

20210908 9:51:50.586000

56

749

XCSE

20210908 10:18:12.731000

12

750

XCSE

20210908 10:53:19.732000

16

750

XCSE

20210908 10:53:19.732000

28

750

XCSE

20210908 10:53:19.732000

28

748

XCSE

20210908 11:22:32.741000

28

749

XCSE

20210908 11:52:49.322000

28

749

XCSE

20210908 11:52:49.322000

27

751

XCSE

20210908 12:55:41.894000

29

752

XCSE

20210908 13:22:23.090000

28

752

XCSE

20210908 13:22:23.090000

27

753

XCSE

20210908 14:12:35.999000

27

753

XCSE

20210908 14:19:02.224000

22

753

XCSE

20210908 14:21:02.619000

5

753

XCSE

20210908 14:21:02.619000

10

754

XCSE

20210908 14:50:49.347000

18

754

XCSE

20210908 14:50:49.347000

27

753

XCSE

20210908 15:09:02.903000

1

755

XCSE

20210908 15:36:23.543000

9

755

XCSE

20210908 15:36:23.543000

55

756

XCSE

20210908 15:41:56.929000

29

755

XCSE

20210908 15:50:23.205000

27

754

XCSE

20210908 15:58:12.788000

28

755

XCSE

20210908 16:05:15.074000

13

753

XCSE

20210908 16:09:52.531000

28

753

XCSE

20210908 16:11:06.802000

29

752

XCSE

20210908 16:15:30.025000

28

751

XCSE

20210908 16:31:02.769000

29

750

XCSE

20210908 16:37:19.664000

11

749

XCSE

20210908 16:44:51.680000

1

749

XCSE

20210908 16:44:51.680000

1

749

XCSE

20210908 16:44:51.680000

13

749

XCSE

20210908 16:44:51.680000

28

748

XCSE

20210909 9:00:20.795000

14

748

XCSE

20210909 9:25:31.785000

2

748

XCSE

20210909 9:27:07.159000

27

748

XCSE

20210909 9:38:25.438000

28

748

XCSE

20210909 11:05:36.794000

27

749

XCSE

20210909 13:44:02.992000

53

748

XCSE

20210909 13:45:31.153000

27

748

XCSE

20210909 15:09:06.299000

4

748

XCSE

20210909 15:24:29.407000

15

749

XCSE

20210909 15:29:23.595000

60

749

XCSE

20210909 15:29:23.595000

5

749

XCSE

20210909 15:29:23.595000

21

749

XCSE

20210909 15:29:23.639000

16

749

XCSE

20210909 15:29:23.639000

27

749

XCSE

20210909 15:30:58.213000

11

749

XCSE

20210909 15:47:00.157000

69

749

XCSE

20210909 15:47:00.157000

53

749

XCSE

20210909 16:06:36.326000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:18:32.048000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:19:40.130000

20

750

XCSE

20210909 16:20:44.373000

6

750

XCSE

20210909 16:20:44.373000

27

750

XCSE

20210909 16:21:48.424000

27

750

XCSE

20210909 16:22:56.138000

20

750

XCSE

20210909 16:24:05.274000

6

750

XCSE

20210909 16:24:05.274000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:25:04.126000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:26:03.173000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:27:00.074000

26

750

XCSE

20210909 16:28:11.126000

24

750

XCSE

20210909 16:29:11.150000

2

750

XCSE

20210909 16:29:11.150000

375

750

XCSE

20210909 16:32:10.526244

50

750

XCSE

20210909 16:32:10.526244

27

754

XCSE

20210910 9:00:05.595000

28

751

XCSE

20210910 9:15:07.484000

28

747

XCSE

20210910 9:17:20.212000

9

746

XCSE

20210910 9:50:48.265000

27

745

XCSE

20210910 10:00:05.838000

29

745

XCSE

20210910 10:36:42.939000

28

745

XCSE

20210910 10:36:42.939000

29

747

XCSE

20210910 10:56:26.344000

27

745

XCSE

20210910 11:17:23.211000

26

744

XCSE

20210910 11:37:13.086000

1

744

XCSE

20210910 11:37:13.089000

2

745

XCSE

20210910 12:25:50.825000

5

745

XCSE

20210910 12:25:50.825000

29

744

XCSE

20210910 12:29:25.308000

28

747

XCSE

20210910 13:15:28.791000

26

747

XCSE

20210910 13:15:28.801000

29

745

XCSE

20210910 13:45:04.990000

27

745

XCSE

20210910 14:06:28.546000

28

746

XCSE

20210910 14:32:45.323000

536

744

XCSE

20210910 14:51:54.981767

31

744

XCSE

20210910 14:52:10.705211

Attachment


