U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,423.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,434.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.10
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.76
    -2.08 (-11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,931.79
    -627.36 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.06
    +36.16 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Share buy-back programme – week 34

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 30.08.2021

Share buy-back programme week 34

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



18,150



736.22



13,362,423

23 August 2021

1,500

743.12

1,114,680

24 August 2021

1,400

744.10

1,041,740

25 August 2021

1,200

756.42

907,704

26 August 2021

1,000

760.29

760,290

27 August 2021

700

756.17

529,319

Total under the current share buy-back programme



23,950



739.71



17,716,156

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

385,555

629.49

242,704,878

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 385,555 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

31

738

XCSE

20210823 9:30:02.368000

24

738

XCSE

20210823 10:16:03.101000

7

738

XCSE

20210823 10:16:03.101000

588

742

XCSE

20210823 12:22:24.386616

50

742

XCSE

20210823 12:22:24.386616

4

743

XCSE

20210823 12:46:51.033000

4

743

XCSE

20210823 12:47:35.046000

23

743

XCSE

20210823 12:48:02.585000

30

743

XCSE

20210823 12:48:21.023000

1

743

XCSE

20210823 12:48:21.023000

39

743

XCSE

20210823 13:13:02.730000

20

743

XCSE

20210823 13:13:02.730000

32

743

XCSE

20210823 13:24:02.716000

8

745

XCSE

20210823 14:29:42.211000

20

745

XCSE

20210823 14:29:42.211000

59

745

XCSE

20210823 14:29:42.211000

60

745

XCSE

20210823 14:45:18.765000

32

745

XCSE

20210823 15:00:48.914000

4

746

XCSE

20210823 15:27:28.400000

10

746

XCSE

20210823 15:27:28.400000

21

746

XCSE

20210823 15:33:36.574000

9

746

XCSE

20210823 15:33:36.574000

31

745

XCSE

20210823 15:37:21.092000

31

745

XCSE

20210823 15:37:21.092000

4

745

XCSE

20210823 15:37:21.111000

27

745

XCSE

20210823 15:37:21.111000

30

743

XCSE

20210823 15:42:43.944000

3

743

XCSE

20210823 15:45:24.938000

29

743

XCSE

20210823 15:45:24.938000

11

744

XCSE

20210823 15:56:27.330000

53

744

XCSE

20210823 15:56:27.330000

13

745

XCSE

20210823 16:22:34.160000

15

744

XCSE

20210823 16:24:02.358000

100

745

XCSE

20210823 16:35:13.331711

50

745

XCSE

20210823 16:35:13.331727

27

745

XCSE

20210823 16:35:13.331729

52

748

XCSE

20210824 9:02:02.225000

28

746

XCSE

20210824 9:15:38.306000

28

746

XCSE

20210824 9:15:38.306000

28

745

XCSE

20210824 9:24:31.003000

2

747

XCSE

20210824 9:42:22.573000

11

747

XCSE

20210824 9:42:22.573000

15

747

XCSE

20210824 9:42:22.573000

16

746

XCSE

20210824 9:46:37.349000

70

746

XCSE

20210824 9:46:37.349000

42

747

XCSE

20210824 10:15:12.449000

42

747

XCSE

20210824 10:15:12.449000

29

745

XCSE

20210824 10:32:34.770000

28

745

XCSE

20210824 10:32:34.770000

21

743

XCSE

20210824 11:04:14.298000

50

743

XCSE

20210824 11:04:14.298000

17

743

XCSE

20210824 11:04:14.298000

28

742

XCSE

20210824 11:25:47.331000

28

742

XCSE

20210824 11:25:47.331000

28

741

XCSE

20210824 11:26:47.173000

28

742

XCSE

20210824 11:29:49.413000

29

741

XCSE

20210824 11:31:39.272000

4

742

XCSE

20210824 11:43:38.424000

29

742

XCSE

20210824 11:58:31.526000

1

742

XCSE

20210824 11:58:31.526000

1

742

XCSE

20210824 12:26:04.740000

28

742

XCSE

20210824 12:26:04.740000

27

742

XCSE

20210824 12:26:04.740000

1

742

XCSE

20210824 12:26:04.740000

30

745

XCSE

20210824 12:33:17.662000

29

744

XCSE

20210824 13:04:57.278000

5

744

XCSE

20210824 13:40:15.280000

5

744

XCSE

20210824 13:40:15.280000

2

744

XCSE

20210824 14:09:46.887000

1

744

XCSE

20210824 14:09:46.887000

28

744

XCSE

20210824 14:09:46.887000

1

743

XCSE

20210824 14:44:45.864000

29

743

XCSE

20210824 14:44:45.864000

1

742

XCSE

20210824 14:50:07.534000

30

742

XCSE

20210824 14:50:07.534000

29

741

XCSE

20210824 14:50:19.809000

10

743

XCSE

20210824 15:32:53.750000

144

744

XCSE

20210824 15:38:04.513000

48

744

XCSE

20210824 15:38:04.530000

12

744

XCSE

20210824 15:38:04.530000

50

744

XCSE

20210824 15:45:37.439637

235

744

XCSE

20210824 15:45:37.439637

27

746

XCSE

20210825 9:04:05.412000

3

746

XCSE

20210825 9:33:37.237000

10

756

XCSE

20210825 12:45:59.857684

160

756

XCSE

20210825 12:45:59.857684

150

756

XCSE

20210825 13:58:53.994155

50

756

XCSE

20210825 13:58:53.994155

747

757

XCSE

20210825 15:16:45.013007

50

757

XCSE

20210825 15:16:45.013007

3

757

XCSE

20210825 15:16:58.909622

3

756

XCSE

20210826 9:00:24.380000

28

758

XCSE

20210826 9:01:04.514000

28

758

XCSE

20210826 9:03:48.195000

10

759

XCSE

20210826 9:18:57.280000

9

759

XCSE

20210826 9:18:57.280000

35

759

XCSE

20210826 9:18:57.280000

25

760

XCSE

20210826 9:51:02.821000

35

758

XCSE

20210826 10:02:54.762000

16

759

XCSE

20210826 10:05:59.639000

13

759

XCSE

20210826 10:08:47.025000

27

760

XCSE

20210826 10:09:34.856000

28

762

XCSE

20210826 10:40:06.084000

27

759

XCSE

20210826 11:02:45.002000

26

759

XCSE

20210826 11:02:45.002000

16

758

XCSE

20210826 11:24:16.192000

11

758

XCSE

20210826 11:24:16.192000

54

759

XCSE

20210826 11:35:07.021000

3

760

XCSE

20210826 12:05:47.285000

24

760

XCSE

20210826 12:05:47.285000

27

759

XCSE

20210826 12:11:43.657000

28

760

XCSE

20210826 12:38:51.417000

28

763

XCSE

20210826 13:42:35.488000

1

763

XCSE

20210826 14:01:16.037000

26

763

XCSE

20210826 14:01:16.056000

27

763

XCSE

20210826 14:16:20.801000

29

763

XCSE

20210826 14:22:49.911000

57

765

XCSE

20210826 14:57:28.246000

27

764

XCSE

20210826 15:07:38.109000

27

763

XCSE

20210826 15:21:22.677000

28

762

XCSE

20210826 15:24:00.384000

7

762

XCSE

20210826 15:39:53.701000

21

762

XCSE

20210826 15:39:53.703000

1

761

XCSE

20210826 15:44:34.576000

27

761

XCSE

20210826 15:44:34.576000

28

760

XCSE

20210826 15:52:43.748000

17

759

XCSE

20210826 15:56:52.645000

5

758

XCSE

20210826 16:25:13.490000

27

758

XCSE

20210826 16:26:39.636000

51

758

XCSE

20210826 16:26:39.636000

28

758

XCSE

20210826 16:26:39.636000

4

758

XCSE

20210826 16:26:39.636000

60

760

XCSE

20210826 16:31:24.073964

1

760

XCSE

20210826 16:31:24.073964

15

757

XCSE

20210827 9:16:24.145000

12

757

XCSE

20210827 9:16:24.145000

26

756

XCSE

20210827 9:26:11.689000

27

756

XCSE

20210827 9:51:24.387000

3

756

XCSE

20210827 9:51:24.387000

1

756

XCSE

20210827 9:57:04.072000

13

756

XCSE

20210827 9:57:04.072000

3

756

XCSE

20210827 9:57:04.072000

10

756

XCSE

20210827 9:57:04.072000

26

756

XCSE

20210827 10:02:40.933000

28

759

XCSE

20210827 10:20:33.880000

28

757

XCSE

20210827 11:01:04.540000

26

756

XCSE

20210827 11:15:49.059000

26

756

XCSE

20210827 11:31:44.303000

25

756

XCSE

20210827 11:56:09.710000

1

756

XCSE

20210827 11:56:09.710000

27

756

XCSE

20210827 12:31:54.733000

27

756

XCSE

20210827 12:31:54.733000

27

756

XCSE

20210827 12:44:47.095000

3

757

XCSE

20210827 13:28:28.354000

3

757

XCSE

20210827 13:31:34.676000

22

757

XCSE

20210827 13:31:34.676000

27

756

XCSE

20210827 13:49:34.856000

2

757

XCSE

20210827 14:00:18.090000

5

757

XCSE

20210827 14:00:18.092000

2

757

XCSE

20210827 14:30:17.223000

7

757

XCSE

20210827 14:30:17.260000

44

757

XCSE

20210827 14:30:17.260000

1

757

XCSE

20210827 14:30:17.260000

7

756

XCSE

20210827 15:06:41.755000

27

757

XCSE

20210827 15:20:08.173000

6

757

XCSE

20210827 15:20:08.173000

26

756

XCSE

20210827 15:24:03.164000

1

756

XCSE

20210827 15:38:40.776000

2

756

XCSE

20210827 15:48:11.118000

25

756

XCSE

20210827 15:48:11.118000

47

755

XCSE

20210827 15:59:05.673208

92

755

XCSE

20210827 15:59:20.683446

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans has lost power, says mayor

    The chief of police said officers were being deployed to prevent looting and protect private property. Both emphasized the necessity to stay in shelter and not venture outdoors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • 5 ways to become a millionaire — starting with $10

    Your journey to seven figures starts here.

  • Fortescue logs record bumper profit, dividend but management bonuses cut

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported its highest ever annual profit and dividend on Monday due to sky-high iron ore prices but senior management received a surprise cut to bonus payments. The steep cut in expected bonus payments, which analysts described as unusual, will affect some 30 people. For some executives it comes on top of cuts to a separate bonus scheme after a cost blowout and delays at Fortescue's Iron Bridge magnetite project.