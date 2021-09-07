Share buy-back programme – week 35
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 06.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 35
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
30 August 2021
800
756.56
605,248
31 August 2021
800
754.77
603,816
01 September 2021
700
757.81
530,467
02 September 2021
700
765.14
535,598
03 September 2021
700
759.84
531,888
Total under the current share buy-back programme
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
Total bought back
389,255
630.72
245,511,895
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
27
762
XCSE
20210830 9:00:12.240000
26
759
XCSE
20210830 9:11:35.222000
26
756
XCSE
20210830 9:19:32.229000
26
756
XCSE
20210830 9:42:59.015000
26
757
XCSE
20210830 9:57:38.177000
26
756
XCSE
20210830 10:31:22.897000
27
758
XCSE
20210830 11:04:40.360000
28
758
XCSE
20210830 11:04:40.360000
26
759
XCSE
20210830 11:36:29.695000
27
757
XCSE
20210830 12:14:24.682000
27
756
XCSE
20210830 12:42:39.164000
16
756
XCSE
20210830 13:00:37.036000
50
755
XCSE
20210830 14:35:44.186000
2
755
XCSE
20210830 14:35:44.186000
60
755
XCSE
20210830 14:35:44.271000
16
755
XCSE
20210830 14:35:44.271000
25
755
XCSE
20210830 14:36:19.564000
25
754
XCSE
20210830 14:42:55.228000
25
754
XCSE
20210830 14:42:55.228000
1
754
XCSE
20210830 14:42:55.228000
1
754
XCSE
20210830 14:42:55.228000
1
754
XCSE
20210830 14:42:55.228000
26
753
XCSE
20210830 15:01:15.044000
26
753
XCSE
20210830 15:01:15.044000
26
755
XCSE
20210830 15:22:56.454000
27
755
XCSE
20210830 16:04:25.954000
26
755
XCSE
20210830 16:04:25.954000
7
758
XCSE
20210830 16:12:33.345000
148
759
XCSE
20210830 16:22:38.213259
17
762
XCSE
20210831 9:00:14.455000
11
762
XCSE
20210831 9:00:14.472000
27
760
XCSE
20210831 9:20:42.230000
7
759
XCSE
20210831 9:56:33.707000
26
758
XCSE
20210831 9:59:00.026000
26
758
XCSE
20210831 10:21:06.951000
7
760
XCSE
20210831 11:21:17.565000
27
759
XCSE
20210831 11:40:08.152000
26
759
XCSE
20210831 11:41:38.270000
26
757
XCSE
20210831 12:23:32.497000
27
757
XCSE
20210831 12:49:12.032000
300
755
XCSE
20210831 13:27:07.061964
26
758
XCSE
20210831 13:40:19.942000
28
756
XCSE
20210831 14:00:13.465000
27
756
XCSE
20210831 14:26:10.099000
26
752
XCSE
20210831 14:40:41.879000
1
750
XCSE
20210831 15:03:42.149000
27
750
XCSE
20210831 15:03:42.149000
7
751
XCSE
20210831 15:45:58.745000
1
750
XCSE
20210831 15:46:13.346000
26
750
XCSE
20210831 15:46:13.346000
26
748
XCSE
20210831 15:55:33.036000
26
749
XCSE
20210831 16:08:28.891000
28
747
XCSE
20210831 16:26:16.671000
24
745
XCSE
20210831 16:38:25.042356
27
752
XCSE
20210901 9:00:56.012000
13
756
XCSE
20210901 9:17:41.790000
9
756
XCSE
20210901 9:17:41.790000
55
758
XCSE
20210901 9:21:21.742000
27
760
XCSE
20210901 9:38:30.762000
54
759
XCSE
20210901 10:08:51.056000
26
760
XCSE
20210901 10:25:02.330000
26
758
XCSE
20210901 10:42:34.187000
26
761
XCSE
20210901 11:13:03.638000
2
764
XCSE
20210901 11:37:01.064000
26
764
XCSE
20210901 11:40:12.485000
14
762
XCSE
20210901 11:56:35.264000
13
762
XCSE
20210901 11:56:35.264000
26
760
XCSE
20210901 12:18:39.562000
27
757
XCSE
20210901 12:26:33.829000
11
760
XCSE
20210901 12:55:04.290000
10
760
XCSE
20210901 12:55:04.290000
7
760
XCSE
20210901 12:55:04.290000
26
759
XCSE
20210901 13:31:19.613000
27
758
XCSE
20210901 14:10:19.560000
27
757
XCSE
20210901 14:24:11.437000
27
754
XCSE
20210901 14:50:40.436000
27
754
XCSE
20210901 15:15:02.786000
27
755
XCSE
20210901 15:50:59.710000
27
754
XCSE
20210901 15:57:28.764000
15
757
XCSE
20210901 16:09:34.683591
98
757
XCSE
20210901 16:09:34.683620
27
763
XCSE
20210902 9:04:25.326000
27
763
XCSE
20210902 9:04:25.326000
26
768
XCSE
20210902 9:16:51.433000
27
772
XCSE
20210902 9:27:17.303000
26
770
XCSE
20210902 9:39:29.046000
7
774
XCSE
20210902 10:11:01.364000
19
774
XCSE
20210902 10:11:01.369000
26
774
XCSE
20210902 10:13:39.729000
27
775
XCSE
20210902 10:43:01.341000
26
773
XCSE
20210902 11:02:26.662000
27
769
XCSE
20210902 11:15:30.592000
27
766
XCSE
20210902 11:26:19.779000
27
765
XCSE
20210902 11:44:20.633000
9
764
XCSE
20210902 13:02:11.435000
32
764
XCSE
20210902 13:07:24.050000
13
763
XCSE
20210902 13:31:20.760000
27
762
XCSE
20210902 13:41:34.848000
54
762
XCSE
20210902 13:41:34.848000
11
762
XCSE
20210902 14:27:52.474000
17
762
XCSE
20210902 14:27:52.474000
27
762
XCSE
20210902 15:07:11.456000
26
760
XCSE
20210902 15:18:33.104000
26
762
XCSE
20210902 16:07:02.425000
25
762
XCSE
20210902 16:07:02.425000
13
762
XCSE
20210902 16:07:02.448000
5
761
XCSE
20210902 16:20:30.348000
22
761
XCSE
20210902 16:20:30.348000
5
761
XCSE
20210902 16:28:07.019000
20
761
XCSE
20210902 16:28:07.019000
26
760
XCSE
20210902 16:30:16.636000
23
759
XCSE
20210902 16:43:27.577000
27
763
XCSE
20210903 9:02:57.342000
19
765
XCSE
20210903 9:07:10.300000
7
765
XCSE
20210903 9:07:10.300000
14
762
XCSE
20210903 9:31:09.507000
28
765
XCSE
20210903 9:48:01.360000
26
762
XCSE
20210903 9:48:11.733000
27
761
XCSE
20210903 9:57:49.020000
1
760
XCSE
20210903 10:05:28.968000
25
760
XCSE
20210903 10:05:28.968000
28
761
XCSE
20210903 10:26:43.257000
26
760
XCSE
20210903 10:56:03.368000
8
760
XCSE
20210903 11:23:17.306000
37
760
XCSE
20210903 11:23:17.323000
7
760
XCSE
20210903 11:23:17.324000
9
761
XCSE
20210903 11:40:33.023000
15
761
XCSE
20210903 11:40:33.023000
2
761
XCSE
20210903 11:40:33.024000
7
760
XCSE
20210903 12:31:01.559000
44
761
XCSE
20210903 12:33:57.131000
9
761
XCSE
20210903 12:33:57.134000
30
761
XCSE
20210903 13:29:42.580000
21
761
XCSE
20210903 13:29:42.580000
9
761
XCSE
20210903 13:29:42.602000
27
759
XCSE
20210903 14:30:02.725000
27
760
XCSE
20210903 14:36:55.321000
26
758
XCSE
20210903 15:21:01.023000
26
756
XCSE
20210903 15:35:58.111000
7
756
XCSE
20210903 15:52:59.054000
16
756
XCSE
20210903 15:52:59.054000
12
756
XCSE
20210903 16:03:07.136000
13
756
XCSE
20210903 16:03:07.136000
120
757
XCSE
20210903 16:13:57.215196
Attachment