Share buy-back programme - week 21

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·8 min read
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date 31.05.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 21

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



240,800



606.92



146,145,713

24 May 2021

-

-

-

25 May 2021

2,600

627.20

1,630,720

26 May 2021

2,500

616.70

1,541,750

27 May 2021

3,000

617.90

1,853,700

28 May 2021

2,900

624.83

1,812,007

Total under the share buy-back programme



251,800



607.56



152,983,890

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 251,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.9 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

36

622

XCSE

20210525 9:20:25.642461

5

627

XCSE

20210525 9:31:07.195001

95

627

XCSE

20210525 9:31:07.195032

100

631

XCSE

20210525 11:12:11.652558

76

631

XCSE

20210525 11:12:11.652558

24

631

XCSE

20210525 11:12:11.652558

70

633

XCSE

20210525 11:50:04.020399

21

633

XCSE

20210525 11:50:04.020399

9

633

XCSE

20210525 11:50:04.020399

50

633

XCSE

20210525 11:50:04.020399

50

633

XCSE

20210525 11:50:04.020492

10

630

XCSE

20210525 12:22:37.609505

140

630

XCSE

20210525 12:22:37.609505

10

630

XCSE

20210525 12:22:43.490747

48

630

XCSE

20210525 12:22:43.490747

10

630

XCSE

20210525 12:35:40.121650

82

630

XCSE

20210525 12:35:40.121650

50

629

XCSE

20210525 13:27:04.026398

80

629

XCSE

20210525 13:27:04.026423

8

629

XCSE

20210525 13:27:04.026483

42

629

XCSE

20210525 13:27:04.043777

50

629

XCSE

20210525 13:27:04.480013

28

629

XCSE

20210525 13:36:20.643413

17

629

XCSE

20210525 14:41:01.137888

5

629

XCSE

20210525 14:41:01.137919

20

629

XCSE

20210525 14:41:01.155387

50

628

XCSE

20210525 14:53:00.198372

350

628

XCSE

20210525 14:53:00.198372

2

624

XCSE

20210525 15:16:10.253766

48

624

XCSE

20210525 15:16:10.253799

6

624

XCSE

20210525 15:38:07.544238

44

624

XCSE

20210525 15:38:07.561322

76

624

XCSE

20210525 15:38:07.561322

50

624

XCSE

20210525 15:38:32.638731

14

624

XCSE

20210525 15:49:07.456912

36

624

XCSE

20210525 15:49:07.456946

36

624

XCSE

20210525 15:49:07.456948

150

624

XCSE

20210525 15:49:07.456983

28

624

XCSE

20210525 15:49:07.474039

17

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.001770

33

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.001810

33

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.001817

50

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.019203

37

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.019257

50

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.021455

90

624

XCSE

20210525 15:51:52.021455

55

624

XCSE

20210525 15:56:47.216765

209

624

XCSE

20210525 15:59:32.154348

100

623

XCSE

20210526 9:15:02.690367

171

621

XCSE

20210526 9:27:40.838412

29

621

XCSE

20210526 9:27:40.838436

100

620

XCSE

20210526 9:39:02.833274

100

618

XCSE

20210526 9:43:58.650938

50

620

XCSE

20210526 9:50:13.350849

50

619

XCSE

20210526 10:26:02.818874

100

618

XCSE

20210526 10:26:04.781205

16

617

XCSE

20210526 10:29:13.317388

84

617

XCSE

20210526 10:34:29.117079

98

617

XCSE

20210526 10:36:40.130920

52

617

XCSE

20210526 10:36:40.130952

100

616

XCSE

20210526 10:52:38.680055

150

615

XCSE

20210526 11:02:23.539362

26

615

XCSE

20210526 11:47:09.254400

74

615

XCSE

20210526 11:47:09.254427

70

616

XCSE

20210526 12:11:12.447082

41

616

XCSE

20210526 12:11:12.447082

25

616

XCSE

20210526 12:11:12.447082

5

616

XCSE

20210526 12:11:12.447082

59

616

XCSE

20210526 12:11:12.469233

50

615

XCSE

20210526 12:15:30.098072

100

615

XCSE

20210526 12:50:32.397253

76

614

XCSE

20210526 13:30:04.437741

24

614

XCSE

20210526 13:30:04.437775

14

615

XCSE

20210526 14:15:37.575249

40

615

XCSE

20210526 14:15:37.575249

43

615

XCSE

20210526 14:15:37.575249

50

615

XCSE

20210526 14:15:37.575249

3

615

XCSE

20210526 14:15:37.575249

500

615

XCSE

20210526 14:59:38.135363

100

615

XCSE

20210526 14:59:38.135363

300

616

XCSE

20210527 9:08:35.105567

50

618

XCSE

20210527 10:41:57.526942

7

618

XCSE

20210527 10:41:57.526987

7

618

XCSE

20210527 10:41:57.527001

47

618

XCSE

20210527 10:41:57.544617

3

618

XCSE

20210527 10:42:02.062493

7

618

XCSE

20210527 10:44:34.694092

5

618

XCSE

20210527 10:46:57.644383

38

618

XCSE

20210527 10:46:57.644512

86

618

XCSE

20210527 10:46:57.644551

50

618

XCSE

20210527 10:46:57.644591

50

617

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.462132

91

617

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.462160

10

617

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.462179

49

617

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.462182

200

616

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.485932

50

615

XCSE

20210527 10:57:00.567401

50

615

XCSE

20210527 11:11:02.859976

24

615

XCSE

20210527 11:11:02.859987

16

615

XCSE

20210527 11:11:02.859992

60

615

XCSE

20210527 11:11:02.860003

100

615

XCSE

20210527 12:17:08.294801

100

615

XCSE

20210527 12:38:18.095385

100

614

XCSE

20210527 12:38:21.079184

160

617

XCSE

20210527 12:52:17.188179

40

617

XCSE

20210527 12:52:17.188179

205

618

XCSE

20210527 13:17:31.594985

31

618

XCSE

20210527 13:44:49.790118

64

618

XCSE

20210527 14:00:52.732538

70

620

XCSE

20210527 14:37:41.702907

100

620

XCSE

20210527 14:37:41.702907

11

620

XCSE

20210527 14:37:41.702907

100

620

XCSE

20210527 14:37:41.702907

19

620

XCSE

20210527 14:37:41.702907

4

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.940234

70

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.940234

20

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.940254

52

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.969499

48

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.969555

43

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.969563

100

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.986581

16

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:17.987903

84

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:18.007223

6

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:18.348646

19

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:37.987119

75

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:37.987158

151

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:37.987193

12

621

XCSE

20210527 16:04:38.004343

100

622

XCSE

20210528 9:37:18.777525

50

622

XCSE

20210528 12:12:32.447190

150

622

XCSE

20210528 12:12:32.447190

100

623

XCSE

20210528 12:12:32.447190

21

625

XCSE

20210528 15:04:05.836576

1450

625

XCSE

20210528 15:09:04.489264

29

625

XCSE

20210528 15:09:04.489264

100

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

36

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

30

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

33

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

78

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

70

625

XCSE

20210528 15:48:08.895577

53

625

XCSE

20210528 16:08:10.501645

70

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

61

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

43

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

42

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

25

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

16

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:39.151926

97

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190202

3

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190247

70

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190247

3

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190261

17

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190269

53

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190290

70

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190330

30

626

XCSE

20210528 16:26:44.190382

Attachment


