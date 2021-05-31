Share buy-back programme - week 21
Date 31.05.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 21
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
24 May 2021
-
-
-
25 May 2021
2,600
627.20
1,630,720
26 May 2021
2,500
616.70
1,541,750
27 May 2021
3,000
617.90
1,853,700
28 May 2021
2,900
624.83
1,812,007
Total under the share buy-back programme
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
251,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 0.9 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
36
622
XCSE
20210525 9:20:25.642461
5
627
XCSE
20210525 9:31:07.195001
95
627
XCSE
20210525 9:31:07.195032
100
631
XCSE
20210525 11:12:11.652558
76
631
XCSE
20210525 11:12:11.652558
24
631
XCSE
20210525 11:12:11.652558
70
633
XCSE
20210525 11:50:04.020399
21
633
XCSE
20210525 11:50:04.020399
9
633
XCSE
20210525 11:50:04.020399
50
633
XCSE
20210525 11:50:04.020399
50
633
XCSE
20210525 11:50:04.020492
10
630
XCSE
20210525 12:22:37.609505
140
630
XCSE
20210525 12:22:37.609505
10
630
XCSE
20210525 12:22:43.490747
48
630
XCSE
20210525 12:22:43.490747
10
630
XCSE
20210525 12:35:40.121650
82
630
XCSE
20210525 12:35:40.121650
50
629
XCSE
20210525 13:27:04.026398
80
629
XCSE
20210525 13:27:04.026423
8
629
XCSE
20210525 13:27:04.026483
42
629
XCSE
20210525 13:27:04.043777
50
629
XCSE
20210525 13:27:04.480013
28
629
XCSE
20210525 13:36:20.643413
17
629
XCSE
20210525 14:41:01.137888
5
629
XCSE
20210525 14:41:01.137919
20
629
XCSE
20210525 14:41:01.155387
50
628
XCSE
20210525 14:53:00.198372
350
628
XCSE
20210525 14:53:00.198372
2
624
XCSE
20210525 15:16:10.253766
48
624
XCSE
20210525 15:16:10.253799
6
624
XCSE
20210525 15:38:07.544238
44
624
XCSE
20210525 15:38:07.561322
76
624
XCSE
20210525 15:38:07.561322
50
624
XCSE
20210525 15:38:32.638731
14
624
XCSE
20210525 15:49:07.456912
36
624
XCSE
20210525 15:49:07.456946
36
624
XCSE
20210525 15:49:07.456948
150
624
XCSE
20210525 15:49:07.456983
28
624
XCSE
20210525 15:49:07.474039
17
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.001770
33
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.001810
33
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.001817
50
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.019203
37
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.019257
50
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.021455
90
624
XCSE
20210525 15:51:52.021455
55
624
XCSE
20210525 15:56:47.216765
209
624
XCSE
20210525 15:59:32.154348
100
623
XCSE
20210526 9:15:02.690367
171
621
XCSE
20210526 9:27:40.838412
29
621
XCSE
20210526 9:27:40.838436
100
620
XCSE
20210526 9:39:02.833274
100
618
XCSE
20210526 9:43:58.650938
50
620
XCSE
20210526 9:50:13.350849
50
619
XCSE
20210526 10:26:02.818874
100
618
XCSE
20210526 10:26:04.781205
16
617
XCSE
20210526 10:29:13.317388
84
617
XCSE
20210526 10:34:29.117079
98
617
XCSE
20210526 10:36:40.130920
52
617
XCSE
20210526 10:36:40.130952
100
616
XCSE
20210526 10:52:38.680055
150
615
XCSE
20210526 11:02:23.539362
26
615
XCSE
20210526 11:47:09.254400
74
615
XCSE
20210526 11:47:09.254427
70
616
XCSE
20210526 12:11:12.447082
41
616
XCSE
20210526 12:11:12.447082
25
616
XCSE
20210526 12:11:12.447082
5
616
XCSE
20210526 12:11:12.447082
59
616
XCSE
20210526 12:11:12.469233
50
615
XCSE
20210526 12:15:30.098072
100
615
XCSE
20210526 12:50:32.397253
76
614
XCSE
20210526 13:30:04.437741
24
614
XCSE
20210526 13:30:04.437775
14
615
XCSE
20210526 14:15:37.575249
40
615
XCSE
20210526 14:15:37.575249
43
615
XCSE
20210526 14:15:37.575249
50
615
XCSE
20210526 14:15:37.575249
3
615
XCSE
20210526 14:15:37.575249
500
615
XCSE
20210526 14:59:38.135363
100
615
XCSE
20210526 14:59:38.135363
300
616
XCSE
20210527 9:08:35.105567
50
618
XCSE
20210527 10:41:57.526942
7
618
XCSE
20210527 10:41:57.526987
7
618
XCSE
20210527 10:41:57.527001
47
618
XCSE
20210527 10:41:57.544617
3
618
XCSE
20210527 10:42:02.062493
7
618
XCSE
20210527 10:44:34.694092
5
618
XCSE
20210527 10:46:57.644383
38
618
XCSE
20210527 10:46:57.644512
86
618
XCSE
20210527 10:46:57.644551
50
618
XCSE
20210527 10:46:57.644591
50
617
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.462132
91
617
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.462160
10
617
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.462179
49
617
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.462182
200
616
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.485932
50
615
XCSE
20210527 10:57:00.567401
50
615
XCSE
20210527 11:11:02.859976
24
615
XCSE
20210527 11:11:02.859987
16
615
XCSE
20210527 11:11:02.859992
60
615
XCSE
20210527 11:11:02.860003
100
615
XCSE
20210527 12:17:08.294801
100
615
XCSE
20210527 12:38:18.095385
100
614
XCSE
20210527 12:38:21.079184
160
617
XCSE
20210527 12:52:17.188179
40
617
XCSE
20210527 12:52:17.188179
205
618
XCSE
20210527 13:17:31.594985
31
618
XCSE
20210527 13:44:49.790118
64
618
XCSE
20210527 14:00:52.732538
70
620
XCSE
20210527 14:37:41.702907
100
620
XCSE
20210527 14:37:41.702907
11
620
XCSE
20210527 14:37:41.702907
100
620
XCSE
20210527 14:37:41.702907
19
620
XCSE
20210527 14:37:41.702907
4
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.940234
70
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.940234
20
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.940254
52
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.969499
48
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.969555
43
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.969563
100
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.986581
16
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:17.987903
84
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:18.007223
6
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:18.348646
19
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:37.987119
75
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:37.987158
151
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:37.987193
12
621
XCSE
20210527 16:04:38.004343
100
622
XCSE
20210528 9:37:18.777525
50
622
XCSE
20210528 12:12:32.447190
150
622
XCSE
20210528 12:12:32.447190
100
623
XCSE
20210528 12:12:32.447190
21
625
XCSE
20210528 15:04:05.836576
1450
625
XCSE
20210528 15:09:04.489264
29
625
XCSE
20210528 15:09:04.489264
100
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
36
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
30
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
33
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
78
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
70
625
XCSE
20210528 15:48:08.895577
53
625
XCSE
20210528 16:08:10.501645
70
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
61
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
43
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
42
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
25
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
16
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:39.151926
97
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190202
3
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190247
70
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190247
3
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190261
17
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190269
53
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190290
70
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190330
30
626
XCSE
20210528 16:26:44.190382
