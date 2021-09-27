Share buy-back programme – week 38
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 27.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 38
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
20 September 2021
700
728.68
510,076
21 September 2021
1,000
734.86
734,860
22 September 2021
500
740.81
370,405
23 September 2021
500
747.29
373,645
24 September 2021
500
743.07
371,535
Total under the current share buy-back programme
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
Total bought back
401,455
634.15
254,582,738
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
30
737
XCSE
20210920 9:00:20.491000
30
730
XCSE
20210920 9:28:40.860000
31
732
XCSE
20210920 9:52:38.819000
31
729
XCSE
20210920 10:24:23.320000
8
730
XCSE
20210920 10:38:18.525000
30
730
XCSE
20210920 10:42:39.082000
11
731
XCSE
20210920 11:17:28.382000
18
731
XCSE
20210920 11:20:38.735000
12
731
XCSE
20210920 11:20:38.735000
31
731
XCSE
20210920 11:44:45.925000
31
731
XCSE
20210920 11:57:18.472000
30
730
XCSE
20210920 12:24:26.082000
29
728
XCSE
20210920 12:51:59.737000
31
727
XCSE
20210920 13:18:46.300000
9
727
XCSE
20210920 13:52:31.982000
20
727
XCSE
20210920 13:52:31.982000
29
727
XCSE
20210920 13:52:32.004000
29
726
XCSE
20210920 14:28:04.045000
29
724
XCSE
20210920 14:42:06.687000
24
722
XCSE
20210920 14:51:51.120000
29
729
XCSE
20210920 15:32:05.106000
26
728
XCSE
20210920 15:46:34.714000
3
728
XCSE
20210920 15:46:34.714000
11
729
XCSE
20210920 15:59:33.278000
20
729
XCSE
20210920 15:59:33.278000
31
728
XCSE
20210920 15:59:33.300000
10
727
XCSE
20210920 16:32:31.314000
29
727
XCSE
20210920 16:32:31.339000
29
727
XCSE
20210920 16:39:58.336000
19
726
XCSE
20210920 16:50:05.878921
30
729
XCSE
20210921 9:00:19.610000
30
729
XCSE
20210921 9:15:05.473000
30
730
XCSE
20210921 9:23:48.304000
30
734
XCSE
20210921 10:08:10.359000
30
732
XCSE
20210921 10:47:39.897000
31
731
XCSE
20210921 11:03:17.419000
30
731
XCSE
20210921 11:23:02.939000
29
731
XCSE
20210921 11:34:47.654000
31
731
XCSE
20210921 11:34:47.654000
2
731
XCSE
20210921 11:34:47.654000
1
732
XCSE
20210921 12:05:24.599000
37
732
XCSE
20210921 12:13:42.111000
22
732
XCSE
20210921 12:13:42.111000
1
732
XCSE
20210921 12:13:42.111000
57
734
XCSE
20210921 12:44:54.125000
359
737
XCSE
20210921 16:36:34.652843
50
737
XCSE
20210921 16:36:34.652843
20
737
XCSE
20210921 16:36:51.311940
150
737
XCSE
20210921 16:36:57.779315
30
737
XCSE
20210921 16:36:57.779315
31
746
XCSE
20210922 9:00:36.650000
30
744
XCSE
20210922 9:48:42.486000
30
741
XCSE
20210922 10:17:58.433000
7
742
XCSE
20210922 10:48:07.150000
7
742
XCSE
20210922 11:08:50.844000
11
742
XCSE
20210922 11:08:50.844000
2
742
XCSE
20210922 11:08:50.844000
5
742
XCSE
20210922 11:29:07.208000
26
742
XCSE
20210922 11:29:07.208000
30
742
XCSE
20210922 11:29:07.230000
12
742
XCSE
20210922 12:28:10.149000
7
742
XCSE
20210922 12:28:10.149000
6
742
XCSE
20210922 13:09:09.725000
10
742
XCSE
20210922 13:09:09.793000
15
740
XCSE
20210922 13:19:07.175000
14
740
XCSE
20210922 13:35:47.442000
30
740
XCSE
20210922 13:35:47.442000
2
740
XCSE
20210922 13:35:47.442000
12
740
XCSE
20210922 13:35:47.442000
30
740
XCSE
20210922 14:07:45.182000
29
739
XCSE
20210922 14:26:32.927000
31
738
XCSE
20210922 14:34:16.028000
29
737
XCSE
20210922 15:15:32.363000
30
739
XCSE
20210922 15:38:31.606000
29
741
XCSE
20210922 16:00:03.167000
6
740
XCSE
20210922 16:25:47.015000
29
740
XCSE
20210922 16:30:22.739000
29
747
XCSE
20210923 9:00:15.572000
30
747
XCSE
20210923 9:22:58.858000
31
749
XCSE
20210923 9:49:31.181000
11
748
XCSE
20210923 10:35:54.920000
7
746
XCSE
20210923 10:50:56.697000
22
746
XCSE
20210923 10:50:56.697000
2
746
XCSE
20210923 10:50:56.697000
12
746
XCSE
20210923 10:50:56.719000
19
746
XCSE
20210923 10:50:56.719000
31
750
XCSE
20210923 11:45:13.660000
10
750
XCSE
20210923 12:10:56.881000
20
750
XCSE
20210923 12:10:56.881000
31
747
XCSE
20210923 12:49:04.271000
29
746
XCSE
20210923 13:35:05.836000
31
744
XCSE
20210923 13:53:12.048000
1
744
XCSE
20210923 15:00:36.094000
10
744
XCSE
20210923 15:13:36.080000
20
746
XCSE
20210923 15:34:19.131000
29
748
XCSE
20210923 15:41:23.370000
30
748
XCSE
20210923 15:52:53.649000
30
747
XCSE
20210923 16:12:33.713000
7
748
XCSE
20210923 16:27:10.828095
58
748
XCSE
20210923 16:27:46.722040
29
747
XCSE
20210924 9:01:15.148000
29
744
XCSE
20210924 9:54:24.979000
21
743
XCSE
20210924 10:21:27.718000
10
743
XCSE
20210924 10:21:27.719000
31
746
XCSE
20210924 11:17:04.582000
30
745
XCSE
20210924 11:45:47.952000
3
745
XCSE
20210924 12:15:49.223000
28
745
XCSE
20210924 12:15:49.224000
29
742
XCSE
20210924 13:03:52.653000
29
742
XCSE
20210924 13:03:52.653000
9
742
XCSE
20210924 13:03:52.676000
30
741
XCSE
20210924 13:55:29.162000
29
740
XCSE
20210924 14:13:51.363000
9
739
XCSE
20210924 14:31:12.905000
31
738
XCSE
20210924 14:39:28.418000
15
743
XCSE
20210924 15:53:21.239000
29
744
XCSE
20210924 16:00:22.374000
29
743
XCSE
20210924 16:13:04.770000
30
744
XCSE
20210924 16:32:42.179000
18
744
XCSE
20210924 16:33:06.927000
3
744
XCSE
20210924 16:33:06.927000
29
743
XCSE
20210924 16:41:53.090665
Attachment