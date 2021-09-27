U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Share buy-back programme – week 38

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·7 min read
In this article:
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 27.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 38

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



36,650



743.07



27,233,495

20 September 2021

700

728.68

510,076

21 September 2021

1,000

734.86

734,860

22 September 2021

500

740.81

370,405

23 September 2021

500

747.29

373,645

24 September 2021

500

743.07

371,535

Total under the current share buy-back programme



39,850



742.64



29,594,016

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

401,455

634.15

254,582,738

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

30

737

XCSE

20210920 9:00:20.491000

30

730

XCSE

20210920 9:28:40.860000

31

732

XCSE

20210920 9:52:38.819000

31

729

XCSE

20210920 10:24:23.320000

8

730

XCSE

20210920 10:38:18.525000

30

730

XCSE

20210920 10:42:39.082000

11

731

XCSE

20210920 11:17:28.382000

18

731

XCSE

20210920 11:20:38.735000

12

731

XCSE

20210920 11:20:38.735000

31

731

XCSE

20210920 11:44:45.925000

31

731

XCSE

20210920 11:57:18.472000

30

730

XCSE

20210920 12:24:26.082000

29

728

XCSE

20210920 12:51:59.737000

31

727

XCSE

20210920 13:18:46.300000

9

727

XCSE

20210920 13:52:31.982000

20

727

XCSE

20210920 13:52:31.982000

29

727

XCSE

20210920 13:52:32.004000

29

726

XCSE

20210920 14:28:04.045000

29

724

XCSE

20210920 14:42:06.687000

24

722

XCSE

20210920 14:51:51.120000

29

729

XCSE

20210920 15:32:05.106000

26

728

XCSE

20210920 15:46:34.714000

3

728

XCSE

20210920 15:46:34.714000

11

729

XCSE

20210920 15:59:33.278000

20

729

XCSE

20210920 15:59:33.278000

31

728

XCSE

20210920 15:59:33.300000

10

727

XCSE

20210920 16:32:31.314000

29

727

XCSE

20210920 16:32:31.339000

29

727

XCSE

20210920 16:39:58.336000

19

726

XCSE

20210920 16:50:05.878921

30

729

XCSE

20210921 9:00:19.610000

30

729

XCSE

20210921 9:15:05.473000

30

730

XCSE

20210921 9:23:48.304000

30

734

XCSE

20210921 10:08:10.359000

30

732

XCSE

20210921 10:47:39.897000

31

731

XCSE

20210921 11:03:17.419000

30

731

XCSE

20210921 11:23:02.939000

29

731

XCSE

20210921 11:34:47.654000

31

731

XCSE

20210921 11:34:47.654000

2

731

XCSE

20210921 11:34:47.654000

1

732

XCSE

20210921 12:05:24.599000

37

732

XCSE

20210921 12:13:42.111000

22

732

XCSE

20210921 12:13:42.111000

1

732

XCSE

20210921 12:13:42.111000

57

734

XCSE

20210921 12:44:54.125000

359

737

XCSE

20210921 16:36:34.652843

50

737

XCSE

20210921 16:36:34.652843

20

737

XCSE

20210921 16:36:51.311940

150

737

XCSE

20210921 16:36:57.779315

30

737

XCSE

20210921 16:36:57.779315

31

746

XCSE

20210922 9:00:36.650000

30

744

XCSE

20210922 9:48:42.486000

30

741

XCSE

20210922 10:17:58.433000

7

742

XCSE

20210922 10:48:07.150000

7

742

XCSE

20210922 11:08:50.844000

11

742

XCSE

20210922 11:08:50.844000

2

742

XCSE

20210922 11:08:50.844000

5

742

XCSE

20210922 11:29:07.208000

26

742

XCSE

20210922 11:29:07.208000

30

742

XCSE

20210922 11:29:07.230000

12

742

XCSE

20210922 12:28:10.149000

7

742

XCSE

20210922 12:28:10.149000

6

742

XCSE

20210922 13:09:09.725000

10

742

XCSE

20210922 13:09:09.793000

15

740

XCSE

20210922 13:19:07.175000

14

740

XCSE

20210922 13:35:47.442000

30

740

XCSE

20210922 13:35:47.442000

2

740

XCSE

20210922 13:35:47.442000

12

740

XCSE

20210922 13:35:47.442000

30

740

XCSE

20210922 14:07:45.182000

29

739

XCSE

20210922 14:26:32.927000

31

738

XCSE

20210922 14:34:16.028000

29

737

XCSE

20210922 15:15:32.363000

30

739

XCSE

20210922 15:38:31.606000

29

741

XCSE

20210922 16:00:03.167000

6

740

XCSE

20210922 16:25:47.015000

29

740

XCSE

20210922 16:30:22.739000

29

747

XCSE

20210923 9:00:15.572000

30

747

XCSE

20210923 9:22:58.858000

31

749

XCSE

20210923 9:49:31.181000

11

748

XCSE

20210923 10:35:54.920000

7

746

XCSE

20210923 10:50:56.697000

22

746

XCSE

20210923 10:50:56.697000

2

746

XCSE

20210923 10:50:56.697000

12

746

XCSE

20210923 10:50:56.719000

19

746

XCSE

20210923 10:50:56.719000

31

750

XCSE

20210923 11:45:13.660000

10

750

XCSE

20210923 12:10:56.881000

20

750

XCSE

20210923 12:10:56.881000

31

747

XCSE

20210923 12:49:04.271000

29

746

XCSE

20210923 13:35:05.836000

31

744

XCSE

20210923 13:53:12.048000

1

744

XCSE

20210923 15:00:36.094000

10

744

XCSE

20210923 15:13:36.080000

20

746

XCSE

20210923 15:34:19.131000

29

748

XCSE

20210923 15:41:23.370000

30

748

XCSE

20210923 15:52:53.649000

30

747

XCSE

20210923 16:12:33.713000

7

748

XCSE

20210923 16:27:10.828095

58

748

XCSE

20210923 16:27:46.722040

29

747

XCSE

20210924 9:01:15.148000

29

744

XCSE

20210924 9:54:24.979000

21

743

XCSE

20210924 10:21:27.718000

10

743

XCSE

20210924 10:21:27.719000

31

746

XCSE

20210924 11:17:04.582000

30

745

XCSE

20210924 11:45:47.952000

3

745

XCSE

20210924 12:15:49.223000

28

745

XCSE

20210924 12:15:49.224000

29

742

XCSE

20210924 13:03:52.653000

29

742

XCSE

20210924 13:03:52.653000

9

742

XCSE

20210924 13:03:52.676000

30

741

XCSE

20210924 13:55:29.162000

29

740

XCSE

20210924 14:13:51.363000

9

739

XCSE

20210924 14:31:12.905000

31

738

XCSE

20210924 14:39:28.418000

15

743

XCSE

20210924 15:53:21.239000

29

744

XCSE

20210924 16:00:22.374000

29

743

XCSE

20210924 16:13:04.770000

30

744

XCSE

20210924 16:32:42.179000

18

744

XCSE

20210924 16:33:06.927000

3

744

XCSE

20210924 16:33:06.927000

29

743

XCSE

20210924 16:41:53.090665

Attachment


