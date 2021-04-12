Share buy-back programme - week 14
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 12.04.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 14
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
05 April 2021
0
0
0
06 April 2021
2,000
627.53
1,255,060
07 April 2021
2,000
632.44
1,264,880
08 April 2021
1,900
632.82
1,202,358
09 April 2021
1,900
635.58
1,207,602
Total under the share buy-back programme
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·325,100 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
100
626
XCSE
20210406 10:02:32.325909
100
625
XCSE
20210406 10:12:01.653722
8
625
XCSE
20210406 10:19:33.432101
8
625
XCSE
20210406 10:20:38.779118
5
625
XCSE
20210406 10:54:39.413994
29
625
XCSE
20210406 10:58:25.294562
35
628
XCSE
20210406 14:52:22.228003
43
628
XCSE
20210406 14:52:22.228003
70
628
XCSE
20210406 14:52:22.228003
102
628
XCSE
20210406 14:52:22.248549
33
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:01.829002
50
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:01.829002
5
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:22.747603
45
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:27.427818
8
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:27.427830
32
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:27.525433
50
626
XCSE
20210406 15:27:27.525433
50
626
XCSE
20210406 15:29:01.868825
50
626
XCSE
20210406 15:30:01.880961
50
626
XCSE
20210406 15:30:01.880961
27
626
XCSE
20210406 15:33:08.003312
60
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:23.124925
18
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:23.124925
4
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:23.124925
70
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:23.124925
248
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:23.124955
89
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:41.221163
50
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:41.221177
50
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:41.221181
11
629
XCSE
20210406 15:53:41.221276
22
630
XCSE
20210406 16:01:09.873597
70
630
XCSE
20210406 16:01:09.873597
8
630
XCSE
20210406 16:01:09.873597
100
628
XCSE
20210406 16:22:01.358615
11
627
XCSE
20210406 16:23:01.370735
140
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:01.053843
8
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:04.144888
30
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:04.162401
50
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:04.162966
50
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:04.180038
11
627
XCSE
20210406 16:24:04.180047
4
635
XCSE
20210407 9:02:54.302000
18
633
XCSE
20210407 9:32:04.115000
52
633
XCSE
20210407 9:32:04.115000
46
632
XCSE
20210407 9:42:42.028000
46
632
XCSE
20210407 9:59:28.057000
150
630
XCSE
20210407 9:59:29.551116
50
630
XCSE
20210407 9:59:29.551116
100
632
XCSE
20210407 14:22:07.048225
30
631
XCSE
20210407 14:30:09.210775
75
631
XCSE
20210407 14:52:54.558219
13
631
XCSE
20210407 15:13:53.765779
32
631
XCSE
20210407 15:13:56.464544
300
633
XCSE
20210407 15:51:31.294297
7
632
XCSE
20210407 16:38:07.604241
37
632
XCSE
20210407 16:42:22.663670
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.109850
7
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.109871
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.126892
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.127005
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.127702
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.127816
50
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.152352
693
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:21.152352
40
633
XCSE
20210407 16:46:27.451647
18
635
XCSE
20210408 9:34:33.367353
182
635
XCSE
20210408 9:43:43.402762
109
634
XCSE
20210408 9:43:43.642574
91
634
XCSE
20210408 9:43:43.642584
70
634
XCSE
20210408 9:43:58.002043
30
634
XCSE
20210408 9:43:58.002043
100
632
XCSE
20210408 9:57:59.977931
100
631
XCSE
20210408 9:58:00.823140
31
630
XCSE
20210408 9:58:01.790720
100
633
XCSE
20210408 11:01:04.813700
4
632
XCSE
20210408 11:20:47.014083
112
632
XCSE
20210408 12:24:00.297013
34
632
XCSE
20210408 12:24:00.346502
12
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.498325
40
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.498325
70
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.498325
3
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.498325
4
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.498325
21
633
XCSE
20210408 12:58:29.543309
100
632
XCSE
20210408 13:03:46.439647
150
633
XCSE
20210408 15:27:41.445998
58
631
XCSE
20210408 15:44:03.528163
9
631
XCSE
20210408 15:45:40.008960
33
631
XCSE
20210408 15:45:40.026050
70
632
XCSE
20210408 15:59:14.415987
8
632
XCSE
20210408 15:59:14.415987
17
632
XCSE
20210408 15:59:14.415987
105
632
XCSE
20210408 15:59:14.415987
219
633
XCSE
20210408 16:26:37.065602
100
634
XCSE
20210409 9:03:29.778250
33
633
XCSE
20210409 9:06:57.495993
17
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.434636
50
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.435124
50
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.452265
50
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.452384
50
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.454826
50
633
XCSE
20210409 9:10:17.454826
200
632
XCSE
20210409 9:10:32.689522
79
632
XCSE
20210409 11:57:50.030649
70
638
XCSE
20210409 15:33:54.136799
1
638
XCSE
20210409 15:33:54.136799
31
638
XCSE
20210409 15:33:54.136799
98
638
XCSE
20210409 15:45:53.952153
10
637
XCSE
20210409 15:50:50.222419
33
638
XCSE
20210409 16:08:50.062965
18
638
XCSE
20210409 16:08:50.062965
70
638
XCSE
20210409 16:08:50.062965
32
638
XCSE
20210409 16:12:00.994066
190
637
XCSE
20210409 16:28:33.798523
100
636
XCSE
20210409 16:29:05.939034
50
636
XCSE
20210409 16:29:05.939034
7
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:34.743249
200
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:34.759957
92
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:34.786902
5
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:46.859543
10
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:47.255371
204
637
XCSE
20210409 16:39:47.655330
Attachment