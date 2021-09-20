U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Share buy-back programme – week 37

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 20.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 37

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



32,350



743.43



24,050,065

13 September 2021

800

740.16

592,128

14 September 2021

800

740.11

592,088

15 September 2021

1,000

737.77

737,770

16 September 2021

1,000

742.24

742,240

17 September 2021

700

741.72

519,204

Total under the current share buy-back programme



36,650



743.07



27,233,495

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

398,255

632.32

252,222,217

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 398,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

29

745

XCSE

20210913 9:05:10.523000

28

746

XCSE

20210913 9:17:53.440000

9

744

XCSE

20210913 9:24:30.490000

19

744

XCSE

20210913 9:24:30.490000

24

743

XCSE

20210913 10:03:10.998000

53

742

XCSE

20210913 10:10:26.429000

10

742

XCSE

20210913 10:14:16.881000

18

742

XCSE

20210913 10:14:16.881000

13

741

XCSE

20210913 10:35:06.834000

16

741

XCSE

20210913 10:35:06.834000

29

741

XCSE

20210913 10:45:17.128000

27

737

XCSE

20210913 11:13:05.512000

55

739

XCSE

20210913 11:36:09.839000

29

739

XCSE

20210913 11:58:52.878000

29

739

XCSE

20210913 12:29:04.259000

9

740

XCSE

20210913 12:57:09.016000

22

740

XCSE

20210913 13:15:13.748000

19

740

XCSE

20210913 13:39:01.524000

55

739

XCSE

20210913 13:55:42.872000

29

740

XCSE

20210913 14:18:31.537000

27

738

XCSE

20210913 14:41:55.626000

28

738

XCSE

20210913 14:41:55.626000

28

738

XCSE

20210913 14:53:00.469000

28

738

XCSE

20210913 15:05:51.228000

2

740

XCSE

20210913 15:33:32.821000

25

740

XCSE

20210913 15:33:32.821000

9

741

XCSE

20210913 16:01:37.889000

29

740

XCSE

20210913 16:01:37.914000

29

740

XCSE

20210913 16:05:43.412000

14

739

XCSE

20210913 16:23:48.444000

8

739

XCSE

20210913 16:23:48.444000

51

738

XCSE

20210913 16:28:23.944305

8

742

XCSE

20210914 9:01:13.601000

21

742

XCSE

20210914 9:01:13.610000

28

739

XCSE

20210914 9:13:21.299000

27

737

XCSE

20210914 9:35:55.983000

6

736

XCSE

20210914 9:50:14.008000

27

738

XCSE

20210914 10:01:42.368000

13

740

XCSE

20210914 10:26:42.734000

47

740

XCSE

20210914 10:56:42.591000

5

738

XCSE

20210914 11:21:07.051000

23

738

XCSE

20210914 11:32:45.747000

6

738

XCSE

20210914 11:32:45.747000

1

738

XCSE

20210914 11:32:45.747000

56

739

XCSE

20210914 11:37:21.395000

3

740

XCSE

20210914 12:28:40.924000

4

740

XCSE

20210914 12:28:40.924000

45

739

XCSE

20210914 12:51:52.151000

53

739

XCSE

20210914 13:12:21.494000

5

739

XCSE

20210914 13:33:22.474000

10

739

XCSE

20210914 13:45:56.911000

29

738

XCSE

20210914 13:49:48.970000

29

738

XCSE

20210914 13:51:15.494000

55

742

XCSE

20210914 14:29:26.168000

28

744

XCSE

20210914 15:11:29.811000

6

744

XCSE

20210914 15:11:29.811000

16

743

XCSE

20210914 15:15:07.235000

27

744

XCSE

20210914 15:17:07.692000

28

742

XCSE

20210914 15:30:44.118000

7

742

XCSE

20210914 15:30:44.138000

19

742

XCSE

20210914 15:30:44.138000

2

742

XCSE

20210914 15:30:44.138000

27

743

XCSE

20210914 15:43:34.692000

28

742

XCSE

20210914 15:53:16.516000

13

741

XCSE

20210914 16:01:27.649000

15

741

XCSE

20210914 16:01:27.649000

28

740

XCSE

20210914 16:12:22.271000

27

739

XCSE

20210914 16:21:23.121000

28

737

XCSE

20210914 16:44:50.377000

15

740

XCSE

20210915 9:00:03.425000

12

740

XCSE

20210915 9:00:03.436000

23

734

XCSE

20210915 9:05:00.205000

5

734

XCSE

20210915 9:05:00.205000

27

735

XCSE

20210915 9:21:39.718000

27

735

XCSE

20210915 9:21:39.718000

6

739

XCSE

20210915 9:48:07.992000

50

739

XCSE

20210915 9:48:07.992000

27

740

XCSE

20210915 10:21:20.561000

28

741

XCSE

20210915 10:29:46.404000

27

738

XCSE

20210915 10:59:44.852000

14

739

XCSE

20210915 11:25:18.606000

27

739

XCSE

20210915 11:38:19.107000

27

738

XCSE

20210915 11:41:08.337000

23

739

XCSE

20210915 11:44:19.873000

4

739

XCSE

20210915 11:44:19.873000

29

738

XCSE

20210915 12:01:37.142000

50

739

XCSE

20210915 12:57:44.531000

3

739

XCSE

20210915 12:57:44.531000

1

738

XCSE

20210915 13:13:39.595000

28

738

XCSE

20210915 13:30:48.429000

28

738

XCSE

20210915 13:30:48.429000

28

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.838000

27

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.838000

27

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.838000

27

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.838000

60

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.863000

4

737

XCSE

20210915 14:21:45.863000

29

739

XCSE

20210915 15:12:26.116000

27

738

XCSE

20210915 15:38:37.242000

27

739

XCSE

20210915 15:57:27.747000

28

738

XCSE

20210915 16:07:30.298000

27

738

XCSE

20210915 16:09:33.931000

28

737

XCSE

20210915 16:12:32.809000

57

737

XCSE

20210915 16:21:04.851000

28

737

XCSE

20210915 16:21:04.869000

6

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.310000

11

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.316000

12

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.316000

28

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.316000

3

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.335000

35

737

XCSE

20210915 16:39:01.338000

57

740

XCSE

20210916 9:05:42.949000

29

740

XCSE

20210916 9:11:08.255000

188

742

XCSE

20210916 9:29:40.844362

30

745

XCSE

20210916 10:00:37.207000

29

743

XCSE

20210916 10:24:30.320000

60

742

XCSE

20210916 11:15:17.384000

14

742

XCSE

20210916 11:15:17.384000

88

740

XCSE

20210916 11:47:02.153000

29

737

XCSE

20210916 11:51:58.600000

10

740

XCSE

20210916 12:37:08.513000

30

740

XCSE

20210916 12:37:08.513000

20

740

XCSE

20210916 12:37:08.513000

7

744

XCSE

20210916 13:51:10.998000

29

743

XCSE

20210916 14:03:07.361000

30

742

XCSE

20210916 14:05:20.018000

29

741

XCSE

20210916 14:26:52.877000

31

740

XCSE

20210916 14:27:43.695000

30

744

XCSE

20210916 14:51:08.640000

30

744

XCSE

20210916 15:09:20.046000

29

744

XCSE

20210916 15:26:41.953000

31

745

XCSE

20210916 15:48:23.304000

170

745

XCSE

20210916 15:54:01.212944

3

743

XCSE

20210917 11:15:04.418000

28

743

XCSE

20210917 11:15:04.418000

3

743

XCSE

20210917 12:22:49.104000

27

743

XCSE

20210917 12:22:49.104000

29

743

XCSE

20210917 12:44:17.027000

7

743

XCSE

20210917 15:02:37.823000

18

743

XCSE

20210917 15:07:32.015000

12

743

XCSE

20210917 15:07:32.015000

29

742

XCSE

20210917 15:12:12.372000

29

742

XCSE

20210917 15:13:07.946000

30

742

XCSE

20210917 15:19:53.046000

28

742

XCSE

20210917 15:26:29.861000

30

742

XCSE

20210917 15:27:28.563000

29

742

XCSE

20210917 15:33:52.613000

27

741

XCSE

20210917 15:35:36.014000

1

741

XCSE

20210917 15:35:36.014000

1

741

XCSE

20210917 15:35:36.014000

1

741

XCSE

20210917 15:35:36.014000

41

742

XCSE

20210917 15:40:43.240000

20

741

XCSE

20210917 15:44:05.178000

9

741

XCSE

20210917 15:49:06.548000

20

741

XCSE

20210917 15:49:06.548000

29

741

XCSE

20210917 15:49:06.548000

30

740

XCSE

20210917 15:55:13.324000

2

741

XCSE

20210917 16:01:46.062000

37

742

XCSE

20210917 16:04:06.517000

29

742

XCSE

20210917 16:12:00.328000

151

741

XCSE

20210917 16:20:05.759435

Attachment


