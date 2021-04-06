Share buy-back programme - week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 06.04.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 13
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
29 March 2021
2,000
614.90
1,229,800
30 March 2021
2,000
618.87
1,237,740
31 March 2021
2,000
625.50
1,251,000
01 April 2021
0
0
0
02 April 2021
0
0
0
Total under the share buy-back programme
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·317,300 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
100
615
XCSE
20210329 9:04:07.072641
93
615
XCSE
20210329 9:04:07.072641
7
615
XCSE
20210329 9:04:28.625750
100
615
XCSE
20210329 9:04:28.625750
182
615
XCSE
20210329 9:18:55.659609
18
615
XCSE
20210329 9:18:55.659614
181
614
XCSE
20210329 10:16:08.644477
19
614
XCSE
20210329 10:18:05.432087
100
615
XCSE
20210329 11:53:16.818027
45
615
XCSE
20210329 11:53:44.332935
28
615
XCSE
20210329 11:53:44.332935
70
615
XCSE
20210329 11:53:44.332935
57
615
XCSE
20210329 11:53:44.358108
100
615
XCSE
20210329 12:44:20.058293
100
615
XCSE
20210329 13:51:15.255841
200
615
XCSE
20210329 14:47:59.092136
200
615
XCSE
20210329 15:04:59.618354
165
615
XCSE
20210329 16:04:08.145865
70
615
XCSE
20210329 16:04:08.145865
145
615
XCSE
20210329 16:04:08.170144
20
615
XCSE
20210329 16:04:08.189819
200
620
XCSE
20210330 10:12:34.359339
46
619
XCSE
20210330 10:12:34.639138
54
619
XCSE
20210330 10:12:34.783601
98
618
XCSE
20210330 10:22:23.790466
16
619
XCSE
20210330 10:52:14.403125
2
619
XCSE
20210330 11:11:20.946881
22
619
XCSE
20210330 11:35:05.182124
110
619
XCSE
20210330 11:37:03.268694
70
619
XCSE
20210330 11:40:58.346061
17
619
XCSE
20210330 11:40:58.346061
11
619
XCSE
20210330 11:40:58.346061
52
619
XCSE
20210330 11:40:58.346129
52
618
XCSE
20210330 11:41:41.664876
150
618
XCSE
20210330 13:20:04.048254
18
618
XCSE
20210330 13:21:59.653895
47
618
XCSE
20210330 13:21:59.653895
70
618
XCSE
20210330 13:21:59.653895
65
618
XCSE
20210330 13:21:59.653895
12
617
XCSE
20210330 13:44:46.455154
20
617
XCSE
20210330 13:44:46.455184
118
617
XCSE
20210330 13:44:46.455186
150
616
XCSE
20210330 13:44:46.996149
17
617
XCSE
20210330 14:51:34.925847
49
618
XCSE
20210330 15:43:57.120197
200
620
XCSE
20210330 15:56:31.778023
334
621
XCSE
20210330 16:24:17.374425
200
627
XCSE
20210331 13:01:15.466761
10
627
XCSE
20210331 14:01:03.043975
290
627
XCSE
20210331 14:01:03.043975
150
626
XCSE
20210331 14:09:15.321502
42
626
XCSE
20210331 14:29:08.953533
52
626
XCSE
20210331 14:51:59.733039
100
628
XCSE
20210331 15:22:21.387794
56
626
XCSE
20210331 16:03:14.550206
100
625
XCSE
20210331 16:03:21.085191
98
626
XCSE
20210331 16:09:27.205683
50
626
XCSE
20210331 16:09:40.464333
52
626
XCSE
20210331 16:12:26.693084
3
625
XCSE
20210331 16:18:01.845986
197
625
XCSE
20210331 16:18:01.845990
55
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
70
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
3
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
26
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
2
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
131
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
5
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
16
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
35
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935791
50
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935866
7
625
XCSE
20210331 16:20:09.935874
29
621
XCSE
20210331 16:37:30.126442
29
621
XCSE
20210331 16:42:53.344276
81
621
XCSE
20210331 16:44:10.113284
61
621
XCSE
20210331 16:44:47.137606
Attachment