Share buy-back programme - week 17
Date 03.05.2021
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
26 April 2021
1,700
623.07
1,059,219
27 April 2021
2,300
620.70
1,427,610
28 April 2021
3,000
613.70
1,841,100
29 April 2021
1,700
632.84
1,075,828
30 April 2021
-
-
-
Total under the share buy-back programme
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
366,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
100
618
XCSE
20210426 10:07:38.152693
18
618
XCSE
20210426 10:43:02.188137
82
618
XCSE
20210426 10:55:44.397760
86
621
XCSE
20210426 12:46:24.242081
70
621
XCSE
20210426 12:46:24.242081
144
621
XCSE
20210426 12:46:24.242081
100
620
XCSE
20210426 12:48:56.620501
46
620
XCSE
20210426 13:34:47.546889
54
620
XCSE
20210426 13:46:20.800346
300
620
XCSE
20210426 13:46:20.800346
50
623
XCSE
20210426 14:13:24.019382
33
623
XCSE
20210426 14:13:24.019382
50
625
XCSE
20210426 14:26:13.898384
70
625
XCSE
20210426 14:26:13.898384
199
629
XCSE
20210426 16:03:18.927990
1
629
XCSE
20210426 16:03:18.928026
80
629
XCSE
20210426 16:43:48.982359
70
629
XCSE
20210426 16:43:48.982359
3
629
XCSE
20210426 16:43:48.982359
144
629
XCSE
20210426 16:44:00.635734
8
625
XCSE
20210427 11:09:23.762012
35
625
XCSE
20210427 11:19:08.064666
97
625
XCSE
20210427 11:36:10.607600
200
624
XCSE
20210427 11:36:10.627386
13
621
XCSE
20210427 11:53:12.135179
37
621
XCSE
20210427 11:54:32.238264
84
621
XCSE
20210427 11:58:14.317064
50
621
XCSE
20210427 11:58:14.317064
50
621
XCSE
20210427 11:58:14.344579
26
621
XCSE
20210427 11:59:00.423220
50
619
XCSE
20210427 12:08:43.390237
19
621
XCSE
20210427 13:08:03.902668
3
621
XCSE
20210427 13:08:03.902668
44
621
XCSE
20210427 13:08:03.949488
334
621
XCSE
20210427 13:08:03.949518
7
620
XCSE
20210427 14:38:08.981123
43
620
XCSE
20210427 14:46:28.191347
50
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.137411
50
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.156600
50
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.158210
16
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.158313
4
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.173821
30
620
XCSE
20210427 14:52:08.262541
50
619
XCSE
20210427 15:04:47.600000
156
619
XCSE
20210427 15:04:47.600000
31
619
XCSE
20210427 15:04:47.634869
13
619
XCSE
20210427 15:04:47.636410
155
619
XCSE
20210427 15:53:00.241306
50
619
XCSE
20210427 15:53:00.241306
45
619
XCSE
20210427 15:53:00.270828
5
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
65
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
8
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
1
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
70
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
4
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
24
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
23
620
XCSE
20210427 16:28:37.091894
300
620
XCSE
20210427 16:34:54.786733
49
617
XCSE
20210428 9:20:47.118846
51
617
XCSE
20210428 9:20:47.118879
50
615
XCSE
20210428 9:20:57.733722
6
615
XCSE
20210428 9:20:57.779135
44
615
XCSE
20210428 9:23:30.931790
120
615
XCSE
20210428 9:48:00.444313
100
613
XCSE
20210428 9:48:45.236175
87
611
XCSE
20210428 10:04:05.788608
113
611
XCSE
20210428 10:05:29.630155
50
609
XCSE
20210428 10:22:48.057989
50
609
XCSE
20210428 10:23:35.571909
280
609
XCSE
20210428 10:23:35.571909
70
608
XCSE
20210428 10:23:56.121968
93
608
XCSE
20210428 10:23:56.121968
36
608
XCSE
20210428 10:23:56.121968
50
610
XCSE
20210428 10:54:24.998346
30
610
XCSE
20210428 10:54:24.998346
50
610
XCSE
20210428 11:35:49.767854
50
610
XCSE
20210428 11:35:49.767991
20
610
XCSE
20210428 11:38:05.533339
20
610
XCSE
20210428 11:53:51.005091
70
610
XCSE
20210428 11:53:51.005091
72
610
XCSE
20210428 11:53:51.005091
24
610
XCSE
20210428 11:53:51.005091
64
610
XCSE
20210428 11:53:51.005091
14
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619166
19
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619199
67
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619203
19
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619203
70
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619228
70
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619249
41
609
XCSE
20210428 12:00:18.619253
51
617
XCSE
20210428 14:08:30.823298
200
616
XCSE
20210428 14:44:28.393794
92
616
XCSE
20210428 15:38:45.888984
98
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
108
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
19
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
66
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
24
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
70
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
37
619
XCSE
20210428 15:51:39.011297
7
619
XCSE
20210428 15:55:29.710856
279
624
XCSE
20210428 16:10:36.293280
100
622
XCSE
20210429 9:14:59.730626
150
630
XCSE
20210429 9:57:25.112003
72
628
XCSE
20210429 10:17:13.400818
28
628
XCSE
20210429 10:17:13.400830
15
633
XCSE
20210429 11:09:59.164774
85
633
XCSE
20210429 11:13:48.680096
12
635
XCSE
20210429 13:14:39.103083
138
635
XCSE
20210429 13:22:09.765488
15
638
XCSE
20210429 13:51:06.648042
10
638
XCSE
20210429 13:57:17.923237
100
640
XCSE
20210429 14:35:56.950546
44
643
XCSE
20210429 14:53:04.590442
83
643
XCSE
20210429 14:53:04.590442
8
643
XCSE
20210429 14:53:04.590488
10
643
XCSE
20210429 14:53:04.590519
30
643
XCSE
20210429 14:53:04.590523
50
635
XCSE
20210429 15:30:14.321680
100
633
XCSE
20210429 16:07:37.982033
100
632
XCSE
20210429 16:08:00.535594
70
631
XCSE
20210429 16:31:25.283460
31
631
XCSE
20210429 16:31:25.283460
149
631
XCSE
20210429 16:31:25.327213
70
631
XCSE
20210429 16:31:32.357688
30
631
XCSE
20210429 16:31:32.357740
70
631
XCSE
20210429 16:33:24.083407
30
631
XCSE
20210429 16:33:24.083462
41
631
XCSE
20210429 16:43:08.302148
59
631
XCSE
20210429 16:45:49.537051
