Share buy-back programme – week 35

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
·7 min read
In this article:
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 06.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 35

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Total purchased under the programme (DKK)

Total in accordance with the last announcement



23,950



739.71



17,716,156

30 August 2021

800

756.56

605,248

31 August 2021

800

754.77

603,816

01 September 2021

700

757.81

530,467

02 September 2021

700

765.14

535,598

03 September 2021

700

759.84

531,888

Total under the current share buy-back programme



27,650



742.25



20,523,173

Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722

Total bought back

389,255

630.72

245,511,895

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

27

762

XCSE

20210830 9:00:12.240000

26

759

XCSE

20210830 9:11:35.222000

26

756

XCSE

20210830 9:19:32.229000

26

756

XCSE

20210830 9:42:59.015000

26

757

XCSE

20210830 9:57:38.177000

26

756

XCSE

20210830 10:31:22.897000

27

758

XCSE

20210830 11:04:40.360000

28

758

XCSE

20210830 11:04:40.360000

26

759

XCSE

20210830 11:36:29.695000

27

757

XCSE

20210830 12:14:24.682000

27

756

XCSE

20210830 12:42:39.164000

16

756

XCSE

20210830 13:00:37.036000

50

755

XCSE

20210830 14:35:44.186000

2

755

XCSE

20210830 14:35:44.186000

60

755

XCSE

20210830 14:35:44.271000

16

755

XCSE

20210830 14:35:44.271000

25

755

XCSE

20210830 14:36:19.564000

25

754

XCSE

20210830 14:42:55.228000

25

754

XCSE

20210830 14:42:55.228000

1

754

XCSE

20210830 14:42:55.228000

1

754

XCSE

20210830 14:42:55.228000

1

754

XCSE

20210830 14:42:55.228000

26

753

XCSE

20210830 15:01:15.044000

26

753

XCSE

20210830 15:01:15.044000

26

755

XCSE

20210830 15:22:56.454000

27

755

XCSE

20210830 16:04:25.954000

26

755

XCSE

20210830 16:04:25.954000

7

758

XCSE

20210830 16:12:33.345000

148

759

XCSE

20210830 16:22:38.213259

17

762

XCSE

20210831 9:00:14.455000

11

762

XCSE

20210831 9:00:14.472000

27

760

XCSE

20210831 9:20:42.230000

7

759

XCSE

20210831 9:56:33.707000

26

758

XCSE

20210831 9:59:00.026000

26

758

XCSE

20210831 10:21:06.951000

7

760

XCSE

20210831 11:21:17.565000

27

759

XCSE

20210831 11:40:08.152000

26

759

XCSE

20210831 11:41:38.270000

26

757

XCSE

20210831 12:23:32.497000

27

757

XCSE

20210831 12:49:12.032000

300

755

XCSE

20210831 13:27:07.061964

26

758

XCSE

20210831 13:40:19.942000

28

756

XCSE

20210831 14:00:13.465000

27

756

XCSE

20210831 14:26:10.099000

26

752

XCSE

20210831 14:40:41.879000

1

750

XCSE

20210831 15:03:42.149000

27

750

XCSE

20210831 15:03:42.149000

7

751

XCSE

20210831 15:45:58.745000

1

750

XCSE

20210831 15:46:13.346000

26

750

XCSE

20210831 15:46:13.346000

26

748

XCSE

20210831 15:55:33.036000

26

749

XCSE

20210831 16:08:28.891000

28

747

XCSE

20210831 16:26:16.671000

24

745

XCSE

20210831 16:38:25.042356

27

752

XCSE

20210901 9:00:56.012000

13

756

XCSE

20210901 9:17:41.790000

9

756

XCSE

20210901 9:17:41.790000

55

758

XCSE

20210901 9:21:21.742000

27

760

XCSE

20210901 9:38:30.762000

54

759

XCSE

20210901 10:08:51.056000

26

760

XCSE

20210901 10:25:02.330000

26

758

XCSE

20210901 10:42:34.187000

26

761

XCSE

20210901 11:13:03.638000

2

764

XCSE

20210901 11:37:01.064000

26

764

XCSE

20210901 11:40:12.485000

14

762

XCSE

20210901 11:56:35.264000

13

762

XCSE

20210901 11:56:35.264000

26

760

XCSE

20210901 12:18:39.562000

27

757

XCSE

20210901 12:26:33.829000

11

760

XCSE

20210901 12:55:04.290000

10

760

XCSE

20210901 12:55:04.290000

7

760

XCSE

20210901 12:55:04.290000

26

759

XCSE

20210901 13:31:19.613000

27

758

XCSE

20210901 14:10:19.560000

27

757

XCSE

20210901 14:24:11.437000

27

754

XCSE

20210901 14:50:40.436000

27

754

XCSE

20210901 15:15:02.786000

27

755

XCSE

20210901 15:50:59.710000

27

754

XCSE

20210901 15:57:28.764000

15

757

XCSE

20210901 16:09:34.683591

98

757

XCSE

20210901 16:09:34.683620

27

763

XCSE

20210902 9:04:25.326000

27

763

XCSE

20210902 9:04:25.326000

26

768

XCSE

20210902 9:16:51.433000

27

772

XCSE

20210902 9:27:17.303000

26

770

XCSE

20210902 9:39:29.046000

7

774

XCSE

20210902 10:11:01.364000

19

774

XCSE

20210902 10:11:01.369000

26

774

XCSE

20210902 10:13:39.729000

27

775

XCSE

20210902 10:43:01.341000

26

773

XCSE

20210902 11:02:26.662000

27

769

XCSE

20210902 11:15:30.592000

27

766

XCSE

20210902 11:26:19.779000

27

765

XCSE

20210902 11:44:20.633000

9

764

XCSE

20210902 13:02:11.435000

32

764

XCSE

20210902 13:07:24.050000

13

763

XCSE

20210902 13:31:20.760000

27

762

XCSE

20210902 13:41:34.848000

54

762

XCSE

20210902 13:41:34.848000

11

762

XCSE

20210902 14:27:52.474000

17

762

XCSE

20210902 14:27:52.474000

27

762

XCSE

20210902 15:07:11.456000

26

760

XCSE

20210902 15:18:33.104000

26

762

XCSE

20210902 16:07:02.425000

25

762

XCSE

20210902 16:07:02.425000

13

762

XCSE

20210902 16:07:02.448000

5

761

XCSE

20210902 16:20:30.348000

22

761

XCSE

20210902 16:20:30.348000

5

761

XCSE

20210902 16:28:07.019000

20

761

XCSE

20210902 16:28:07.019000

26

760

XCSE

20210902 16:30:16.636000

23

759

XCSE

20210902 16:43:27.577000

27

763

XCSE

20210903 9:02:57.342000

19

765

XCSE

20210903 9:07:10.300000

7

765

XCSE

20210903 9:07:10.300000

14

762

XCSE

20210903 9:31:09.507000

28

765

XCSE

20210903 9:48:01.360000

26

762

XCSE

20210903 9:48:11.733000

27

761

XCSE

20210903 9:57:49.020000

1

760

XCSE

20210903 10:05:28.968000

25

760

XCSE

20210903 10:05:28.968000

28

761

XCSE

20210903 10:26:43.257000

26

760

XCSE

20210903 10:56:03.368000

8

760

XCSE

20210903 11:23:17.306000

37

760

XCSE

20210903 11:23:17.323000

7

760

XCSE

20210903 11:23:17.324000

9

761

XCSE

20210903 11:40:33.023000

15

761

XCSE

20210903 11:40:33.023000

2

761

XCSE

20210903 11:40:33.024000

7

760

XCSE

20210903 12:31:01.559000

44

761

XCSE

20210903 12:33:57.131000

9

761

XCSE

20210903 12:33:57.134000

30

761

XCSE

20210903 13:29:42.580000

21

761

XCSE

20210903 13:29:42.580000

9

761

XCSE

20210903 13:29:42.602000

27

759

XCSE

20210903 14:30:02.725000

27

760

XCSE

20210903 14:36:55.321000

26

758

XCSE

20210903 15:21:01.023000

26

756

XCSE

20210903 15:35:58.111000

7

756

XCSE

20210903 15:52:59.054000

16

756

XCSE

20210903 15:52:59.054000

12

756

XCSE

20210903 16:03:07.136000

13

756

XCSE

20210903 16:03:07.136000

120

757

XCSE

20210903 16:13:57.215196

Attachment


