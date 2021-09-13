U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.13
    +1.55 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,845.81
    +238.09 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,081.35
    -34.15 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.46
    +10.92 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0180 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9440
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,335.30
    -1,552.84 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.16
    -11.73 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Share buyback program – regulated information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agfa-Gevaert
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mortsel, Belgium – September 13, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated June 22, 2021, cancelled a total of 1,996,884 treasury shares.
This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is now 165,754,306.

On September 10, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 2,505,636 own shares, which represents 1.51% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date

Number of shares

Average
price (€)

Minimum
price (€)

Maximum
price (€)

Total
price (€)

September 6, 2021

70,960

4.3373

4.3100

4.3800

307,774.81

September 7, 2021

38,000

4.3226

4.2950

4.3400

164,258.80

September 8, 2021

46,225

4.2440

4.2100

4.2650

196,178.90

September 9, 2021

54,518

4.1783

4.1600

4.1950

227,792.56

September 10, 2021

60,983

4.1913

4.1650

4.4150

255,598.05

Total

270,686

4.2544

1,151,603.12

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until September 10th, 2021; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 4,502,520 own shares, representing 2.68% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com
Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • This Growth Stock Is Buy Now, Pay Later's New Most Valuable Player

    Its platform integrates with the online stores of its merchant partners to offer customers the option to finance their purchases at the checkout. Smaller players have emerged with their own takes on the concept, prompting Affirm to develop the Affirm Card -- a digital credit card-like product that allows consumers to reap the benefits of BNPL everywhere, not just with Affirm's merchant partners.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.&nbsp;

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • Got $3,000? Keep It Safe With These 3 Healthcare Stocks

    They offer products that their customers absolutely can't do without, and they also pay dividends.

  • Security Software Is Booming, Goldman Sachs Says. Why It Downgraded Crowdstrike and Check Point.

    Security-software analyst Brian Essex said the group is benefiting from “one of the most substantial firewall-related spending cycles we’ve seen in years.”

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Zscaler, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZS) Latest Pullback Provides a Buying Opportunity, But it Doesn't Come Without Risks

    As the market experienced the worst week since June, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was among the stocks leading the decline. Yet, as cyber security keeps gaining on importance, it still boasts an excellent return in 2021, as well as an overall return since the public market debut in 2018. Here are the latest developments regarding this growth stock.

  • These 2 Stock Winners Have Quietly Doubled in 2021

    Wall Street has been having somewhat of a temper tantrum lately, with last week's series of declines for the stock market seemingly suggesting lasting concerns about the state of affairs for the economy, public health, and government action. Technology stocks get a huge amount of attention, and they've certainly deserved it lately, given their strong performance. Below, we'll look at two big winners that have already doubled this year -- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) -- and provide some insight on why they have performed well and whether the good times can continue.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.