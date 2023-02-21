U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Share Buyback Transaction Details February 16 – February 20, 2023

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·3 min read

Share Buyback Transaction Details February 16 – February 20, 2023

February 21, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today reports that it has repurchased 87,142 of its own ordinary shares in the period from February 16, 2023, up to and including February 20, 2023, for €9.0 million and at an average share price of €103.76.

The previously disclosed third-party agreement to repurchase shares for €100 million during the period starting January 2, 2023, up to and including February 20, 2023, has hereby been fulfilled

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2023

Period

Cumulative shares repurchased in period

Total consideration
(€ million)

Average share price
(€)

2023 to date

998,247

100.0

100.18

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                      
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American

Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230

t + 31 172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


