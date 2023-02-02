U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.25
    +177.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.80
    +29.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.78 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.57
    -1.83 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2338
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9540
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,828.77
    +822.72 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.87
    +301.20 (+124.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,799.36
    +38.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Share Buyback Transaction Details January 26 – February 1, 2023

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·3 min read

Share Buyback Transaction Details January 26February 1, 2023

February 2, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today reports that it has repurchased 125,100 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 26, 2023, up to and including February 1, 2023, for €12.4 million and at an average share price of €99.52.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on November 2, 2022, under which we intend to repurchase shares for €100 million during the period starting January 2, 2023, up to and including February 20, 2023.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2023

Period

Cumulative shares repurchased in period

Total consideration
(€ million)

Average share price
(€)

2023 to date

638,800

63.3

99.07

For the above-mentioned period, we have engaged a third party to execute €100 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American

Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230

t + 31 172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • Amazon Earnings Are Today. All Eyes Are on Its Cloud Computing Business.

    The company's fourth-quarter results will likely be muted by weakness in e-commerce, and slower growth in cloud and advertising markets.

  • Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February

    "This too shall pass" is an ancient saying that supports an investment in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today. The problem for investors right now is that the time it takes the company to work through what has become a very deep business downturn may end up being measured in years, not months. As an industrial stock, Stanley Black & Decker's business is inherently cyclical, with financial results rising and falling along with economic activity.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Deutsche Bank Profit Rises on Booming Lending Business

    The German bank’s net profit rose on the back of higher interest rates, driving the lender to its strongest year since 2007.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $48.57, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day.