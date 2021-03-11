U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Share Buyback Transaction Details March 4 – March 10, 2021

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·3 min read
March 11, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 108,947 of its own ordinary shares in the period from March 4, 2021, up to and including March 10, 2021, for €7.3 million and at an average share price of €67.20.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period

Cumulative shares repurchased in period

Total consideration
(€ million)

Average share price
(€)

2021 to date

1,513,732

102.1

67.46

For the period starting February 26, 2021, up to and including May 3, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407
g.van.genderen.stort@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


  • Last Mile Telehealth Company Ambulnz Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    A company specializing in last mile telehealth and medical mobility services is going public in a SPAC deal announced Tuesday. The SPAC Deal: Ambulnz is going public in a $1.1 billion deal with Motion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MOTN). As part of the merger, the company will rebrand as DocGo and trade with ticker DCGO after the merger closes. Funds from the SPAC deal are expected to be used for “rapid geographic expansion,” according to the company. Current Motion Acquisition shareholders will own 10% of the new company. About The Future DocGo: Founded in 2015, Ambulnz has a network of over 1,700 paramedics and EMTs that provide testing, vaccination, bloodwork, IV/hydration, wound care and mobile imaging. DocGo operates with a business-to-business model serving hospital networks, insurance providers, municipalities and large commercial enterprises. The company has several exclusive joint ventures that provide predictable revenue. DocGo lists MLB, NFL, Carnival, Uber and GoodRx as partners in its investor presentation. DocGo has completed over one million cumulative patient interactions. Related Link: 10 SPACs Trading Under For Investors To Consider In 2021 Growth Ahead: DocGo lists a total addressable market size of $95 billion. It currently operates in the U.S. in 23 of the 29 states it is licensed in and has license applications pending in an additional 14 states. DocGo also has operations in the U.K. The growth of telehealth is massive and has a large addressable market size. A portion of this market still requires physical follow-up, according to DocGo’s presentation. The company is seeking to partner on this required follow-up to close the telehealth circle. Financials: DocGo had revenue of $94 million in fiscal 2020, a 95% year-over-year increase. Revenue is estimated to be $155 million in fiscal 2021 and $265 million in fiscal 2022. The company said it expects to have positive EBITDA in fiscal 2021. DocGo has a recurring revenue base that represents around 70% of forecasted 2021 revenue. See also: How to Invest in SPACs How to Invest in SPACs Price Action: Shares of Motion Acquisition are up 1% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Related Link: Check out more on SPACs Attack, co-hosted by Chris Katje on Benzinga's YouTube channel. (Photo: Ambulnz) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: AppHarvest President David Lee On Company's Growth Ahead, Helping The Environment And Push For ChangePatrick Mahomes, Justin Verlander And Naomi Osaka Join Forces On New SPAC© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US STOCKS-Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer prices data for February calmed inflation worries and legislators gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. Accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a monster fiscal stimulus on the horizon have raised bets on higher inflation, triggering a spike in Treasury yields that pushed the Nasdaq down as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The U.S. Labor Department released data that indicated the core consumer prices index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose less than expected last month.

  • Kering Founder Becomes Latest Luxury Tycoon to Bet on SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Francois Pinault, the billionaire founder of luxury conglomerate Kering SA, has emerged as the latest French tycoon to plow into the booming SPAC world.Pinault, 84, bought a stake in former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s blank-check firm, a spokeswoman for the businessman’s holding company confirmed in response to Bloomberg queries. The investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was made in Pinault’s personal capacity.Freedom Acquisition started trading in the U.S. at the end of February, raising $345 million after Thiam increased the size of the transaction. The offering recorded an oversubscription level in the mid-teens, people with knowledge of the matter said. About one-third of the deal went to family offices, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Units of Freedom Acquisition were unchanged at $10.10 at the close Wednesday in New York. Thiam has been on the board of Kering since last year, sitting as a director alongside the elder Pinault’s son, Francois-Henri. A representative for Freedom Acquisition declined to comment.Pinault joins his main rival in the luxury world, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, in backing a special purpose acquisition company started by a European banking veteran. Former UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier said last month he’s teaming up with Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital for a blank-check company that will list in Amsterdam.Thiam’s SPAC will hunt for technology-enabled businesses in the financial services industry that show growth and the potential to scale, it said in previous filings.(Updates with Wednesday trading in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With U.S. Gasoline Supplies Sliding to Four-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed higher after traders assessed a U.S. government report showing the largest two-week decline in gasoline supplies on record, while signs emerged of demand picking up.Futures in New York rose 0.7% on Wednesday after earlier flipping between modest gains and losses. Domestic gasoline supplies slid last week to the lowest in about four months, while demand rose to the highest since November, according to Energy Information Administration data. Further price gains were tempered by a 13.8-million-barrel increase in crude inventories, with shale drillers boosting output following an unprecedented cold blast in the U.S. South.“Because of the freeze in Texas, people were expecting a big product draw from refinery shutdowns and a crude build because crude wells have come back online a lot faster,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “A steady increase in miles driven and gasoline demand will give people a sense that normalcy is around the corner.”While crude prices are up more than 30% this year, questions remain over at what point oil’s rally will tempt more producers to loosen the taps. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he sees a risk of non-OPEC+ countries boosting output amid higher prices. Meanwhile, oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb as producers take advantage of the rebound, according to a separate government report on Tuesday.“The group of producers may have seen a window of opportunity to binge on higher prices with non-conventional producers unable to capture market share in the near-term,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. But OPEC+ may “have sufficiently overtightened the market, such that new shale production could again be profitable.”The refining margin for gasoline continued its rally above $20 a barrel and is at the highest for this time of year since 2015, and crude processing rose by a record 2.4 million barrels a day. Tighter fuel inventories left in the wake of the country’s February polar blast comes ahead of a summer driving season that could see a release of demand built up during the pandemic.“Between summer driving season and as lockdowns are lifted, gasoline demand is going to increase by a fair amount,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “As it relates to refining margins, they should be pretty strong over the next several months, giving a real incentive to produce a lot more gasoline.”There are already signs that oil demand is recovering. Congestion in New York is also clawing back, with this month set to mark the fastest increase in toll route traffic since November 2019. The rolling average for gasoline supplied, a proxy for consumption, rose above 8 million barrels a day last week for the first time since November, the EIA report showed.However, fuel demand is facing an uneven recovery around the world. In Europe, processing levels are lagging well behind those of rivals in Asia and North America in a sign consumption there is still being hit hard by the pandemic. The continent’s refinery throughputs will be 15%-20% lower this quarter than they were in the pre-pandemic world of 2019, a bigger deficit than both North America and Asia, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge-Fund Short Covering Seen as Big Driver of Nasdaq Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rally in the Nasdaq 100 has been referred to as an oversold bounce aided by a drop in bond yields. Beneath the surface, however, the surge was largely driven by hedge funds who were forced to pare their bearish bets to limit losses -- rather than genuine interest.While those funds were net buyers of stocks for a fifth straight day, short covering outpaced long sales by a ratio of 4 to 1 on Tuesday, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit. As the spike in the tech-heavy gauge didn’t reflect appetite for risk, some analysts say those gains would likely be short-lived.“We see yesterday’s move as short covering without legs,” said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities in New York.Short sellers had boosted their wagers as the Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 10% from a February record. Last week, large speculators -- mostly hedge funds -- were most bearish on Nasdaq mini futures since early October, according to data compiled by Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Those heavy bets set the stage for a short squeeze as the Nasdaq 100 surged 4% Tuesday, the most in four months. Among Goldman’s hedge-fund clients, short covering in unprofitable tech firms helped the group halt seven straight days of selling and score the third-biggest net buying of the year. Over the past two days, a Goldman basket of the most-shorted tech stocks has jumped almost 7% -- more than double the return of the Russell 3000.The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 1.5% Wednesday before erasing gains. Volatility in the tech-heavy gauge is picking up as the stay-at-home trade lost some luster amid signs of an economic rebound.Read more: Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades(Adds CFTC data on Nasdaq futures positions in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • GameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar

    GameStop ended 7.3% higher on Wednesday after wild gyrations in the resurgent rally that has vaulted shares of the video game retailer and other so-called meme stocks closer to the peaks of late January. Shares of GameStop closed at $265 following turbulent trading that saw them rise by as much as 41% to a peak of $348.50, a move some analysts said was accelerated by bearish investors unwinding bets against the stock. At their session high, GameStop shares were up 800% from last month's low but still 28% below their late January peak.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rises for a fourth straight session, climbing 1.5% to a record closing high

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

    Major U.S. stock indexes were headed for a higher open on Tuesday with the Nasdaq set to rebound after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks. Tesla Inc advanced about 6%, while Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp jumped about 2% each in early trading.

  • Latin America Sustainable Debt Sales Surge Amid Global Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sustainable debt sales are suddenly booming in Latin America, as investors looking for larger returns in environmentally and socially friendly securities grow more comfortable with buying high-yield bonds.Borrowers in the region have raised about $8.7 billion in international debt deals tied to environmental, social and governance projects so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s approaching the record $10.8 billion issued all of last year.And there’s plenty more to come. Governments across the region are planning green bond sales, and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, is working with borrowers on 15 additional green, social and sustainability bonds this year, according to Gema Sacristan, the chief investment officer.The growing volume of sales reflects a market that was once relatively small and is becoming increasingly global and liquid, in part because investment funds focusing on ESG debt have grown bigger. Many issuers can cut their borrowing costs by borrowing in the market, by 0.15 percentage point or more.“The momentum we’re seeing in Latin America around these products is driven by investor sentiment and appetite,” said Esohe Denise Odaro, chair of green, social and sustainability-linked bond principles at the International Capital Markets Association and head of investor relations at the International Finance Corp. The IFC is an arm of the World Bank that encourages private investment in developing economies, and is on track to sell record volumes of ESG bonds this year.Many issuers in Latin America are junk rated, while most of the ESG market focuses on investment-grade companies and governments. That may explain why Latin American governments and companies issued just 2% of the roughly $1.6 trillion of ESG debt sold globally from 2018 to 2020.But in recent months, investors in environmental or sustainable notes have grown more comfortable with buying high-yield bonds to earn higher returns. One portion of the market that’s particularly interesting to Latin American issuers is sustainability-linked debt.Those bonds and loans differ from more commonly sold green debt, in which a company uses proceeds to finance environmental projects. With sustainability-linked notes, corporations set targets, such as reducing carbon emissions. If they fail to meet the goals, they are penalized -- and investors are rewarded -- with an increase in interest rates. That’s allowed corporations that may not focus on environmental businesses, such as car rental companies, to tap the market.“The hard thing to do for many issuers is really finding a way to strictly apply the proceeds in an impactful way,” said Jake Gearhart, managing director, head of emerging markets syndicate and Latin America director of capital markets at Deutsche Bank.Transition finance, which allows the largest carbon-emitting industries and companies to raise capital and use the proceeds for activities that help them reduce their carbon footprint, could contribute as much as $1 trillion per year to the economy worldwide, according to S&P Global Ratings. That will include sutainability-linked debt, credit analysts led by Lori Shapiro wrote in a report Tuesday.Green or Greenwashing?As sales blossom, some investors and analysts have raised questions about whether the securities are really green, or are more greenwashing.Xtract Research analyst Valerie Potenza said in some cases the interest-rate increase built into sustainability-linked bonds may be irrelevant. In others, investors have no real way of knowing the borrower is meeting its goals.“At least for the moment, a sustainability-linked bond may simply be whatever one issuer says it is,” she wrote in a Feb. 19 note. “Many of these deals may simply be feel-good bonds, paying lip service to environmentally conscious goals (of both the issuer and investor) by including ‘sustainability’ in the name.”In the short term, the skepticism is unlikely to derail the pace of sales from Latin America. Borrowers are eager to show they’re on the same footing as places such as Europe, which has been the leader in the ESG market, said Anne van Riel, co-head for sustainable finance capital markets Americas at BNP Paribas.“It’s a combination of genuine interest in making things better, especially when there’s so much negative focus on some of these topics, combined with pride in showing what they do and what they deliver,” she said in an interview.Italian electricity and energy company Enel SpA pioneered sustainability-linked issuance in 2019. Since then, the structure has caught on in Latin America, where Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano SA became the second company in the world to sell the bonds. Suzano has since issued more of the notes, and other Brazilian companies have followed, including packaging maker Klabin SA, vehicle leasing company Movida Participacoes SA and holding company Simpar SA.Meanwhile, Argentinian e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. and family run soy and corn producer Andre Maggi Participacoes SA sold sustainable bonds this year, a related structure in which the proceeds can be used to finance green and social projects.Klabin was able to cut its borrowing costs by 0.35 percentage point on its $500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in January, said Gustavo Rocha Garcia, the company’s treasurer.(Adds IDB Invest officer in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Increases Bond Buying After Warnings About Higher Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank stepped up the pace of its emergency bond-buying last week after policy makers issued repeated warnings that a recent rise in yields threatens to derail the region’s economic recovery.Gross purchases settled under its pandemic emergency program totaled 18.2 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in the week ended March 5, compared with 16.9 billion euros a week a earlier. The ECB also said 6.3 billion euros of debt was redeemed, contributing to the relatively muted pace of net buying reported a day earlier.Neither set of data reflects orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the central bank’s accounts.German bonds held near the day’s highs after the report, with 10-year yields falling five basis points to -0.33%. Those in Italy led the region’s gains, narrowing the spread over Germany by three basis points to 101.The prospects of massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. set off a global bond sell-off late last month, sparking concern among some euro-area officials that the region won’t be able to withstand the tighter financing conditions. The currency union’s recovery is expected to be slower than that of many other advanced economies as high infections and slow vaccine roll-outs force longer lockdowns.The Governing Council will get updated economic projections this week that ECB President Christine Lagarde will unveil on Thursday after its policy meeting. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a downward revision of the 2020 growth forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expect first quarter.(Updates with markets in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Advances for Third Day as Stimulus, Inflation in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed for a third day as investors weighed the prospects of further U.S. stimulus and the latest reading on inflation.Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president to be signed, which he plans to do on Friday. Still, the partisan divide over the bill foreshadows the difficulty Biden will have in enacting the multi-trillion dollar, longer-term economic program he wants later this year.Meanwhile, a key measure of U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in February as costs of used vehicles, clothing and transportation services declined from a month earlier, suggesting broader inflationary pressures remain tame. This likely eased some concerns over economic overheating, given the sheer size of the overall stimulus package.Bullion’s movements have recently been dictated by the dollar and bond yields, with the latter’s rise to the highest level in a year weighing on demand for the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest. Bets on rising inflation provided some support for gold as a hedge, but the overarching optimism over an economic recovery following the roll-out of vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven.“The U.S. core inflation had missed consensus against earlier fears of a bigger than expected jump, helping bond yields edge lower and thereby the greenback as well,” said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “In turn, we have seen gold prices trade higher, though it is not out of the woods yet with the greenback still having the potential to continue the climb amid the rising bond yield trajectory expected by the market. Some back and forth here for prices should not be ruled out.”Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,733.57 an ounce by 6:38 a.m. in London, extending a rebound from a nine-month low touched earlier this week. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium dropped. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields hovered around the 1.52% level, as a lukewarm reception for the government bond auction Wednesday was taken in stride. Thursday’s $24 billion, 30-year bond auction presents the next test.Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting followed by a briefing by President Christine Lagarde. The ECB’s forecasts are likely to justify the current stimulus program with a cautious view that envisages no sustained jump in inflation, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Nasdaq Index Futures Surge as U.S. Treasury Yields Halt Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures for the Nasdaq 100 Index surged, signaling a rebound in tech stocks on Wall Street following Monday’s selloff, as the advance in Treasury yields came to a halt.The March contracts were up 2.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in London, while futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% and those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 2.9% on Monday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.4%. Ten-year Treasury yields were down 5 basis points at 1.54%, pausing after a four-day increase.Mounting expectations of an economic recovery and a rise in inflation have been driving up bond yields, making the highest-priced equities less attractive and sparking a rotation into cheaper stocks. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from its Feb. 12 peak, entering a technical correction.“Rising bond yields are unwinding last year’s boost to growth stocks, but they are only adding fuel to a fire that started with the first vaccine breakthroughs of last November,” said Hugh Gimber, JPMorgan Asset Management global markets strategist.Shares in Tesla were up 5% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.8%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines. Tesla has lost more than a third of its market value since peaking in January.Nasdaq futures are up on the back of “some short covering ahead of the important central bank meetings and declining Treasury yields today,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank. “The Nasdaq is quite sensitive to yield changes at the moment.”In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.4%. It surged 2.1% on Monday, led by value shares such as banks and autos amid a sharp sector rotation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.