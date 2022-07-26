U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 19

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

536,000

 

40,472,062

18 July 2022

18,000

80,31

1,445,580

19 July 2022

18,000

81,32

1,463,760

20 July 2022

18,000

81,35

1,464,300

21 July 2022

18,000

81,75

1,471,500

22 July 2022

18,000

81,98

1,475,640

Total week 29

90,000

 

7,320,780

Total accumulated

626,000

 

47,792,842

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 708.682 treasury shares, equal to 0,58 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


