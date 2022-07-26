Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SPNO.CO
Company announcement no. 19
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
536,000
40,472,062
18 July 2022
18,000
80,31
1,445,580
19 July 2022
18,000
81,32
1,463,760
20 July 2022
18,000
81,35
1,464,300
21 July 2022
18,000
81,75
1,471,500
22 July 2022
18,000
81,98
1,475,640
Total week 29
90,000
7,320,780
Total accumulated
626,000
47,792,842
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 708.682 treasury shares, equal to 0,58 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment