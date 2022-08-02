U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 20


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 30, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

626,000

 

47,792,842

25 July 2022

18,000

82,30

1,481,400

26 July 2022

18,000

82,10

1,477,800

27 July 2022

18,000

81,95

1,475,100

28 July 2022

18,000

82,12

1,478,160

29 July 2022

18,000

83,10

1,495,800

Total week 30

90,000

 

7,408,260

Total accumulated

716,000

 

55,201,102

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 808.100 treasury shares, equal to 0.66 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


