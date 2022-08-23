U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.25
    -18.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,936.00
    -120.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,845.25
    -64.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.60
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1760
    -0.3090 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,047.75
    -293.12 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.83
    -7.12 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 24


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 33, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

883.000

 

69,513,872

15 August 2022

14,000

88.23

1,235,220

16 August 2022

14,000

88.58

1,240,120

17 August 2022

14,000

89.20

1,248,800

18 August 2022

16,000

87.19

1,395,040

19 August 2022

16,000

88.36

1,413,760

Total week 33

883,000

 

1,235,220

Total accumulated

957,000

 

76,046,812

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.110.213  treasury shares, equal to 0.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Why Ford's Latest Layoffs Require a Closer Look

    The automaker is cutting down its employee count aggressively, but it doesn't mean the company is in trouble.

  • AMC stock plunges amid $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Soars on FDA Nod for Depression Drug, Auvelity

    The FDA approves Axsome's (AXSM) Auvelity extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. This becomes the first approved product for the company. Shares rise.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.