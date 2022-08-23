Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33
Company announcement no. 24
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 33, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
883.000
69,513,872
15 August 2022
14,000
88.23
1,235,220
16 August 2022
14,000
88.58
1,240,120
17 August 2022
14,000
89.20
1,248,800
18 August 2022
16,000
87.19
1,395,040
19 August 2022
16,000
88.36
1,413,760
Total week 33
883,000
1,235,220
Total accumulated
957,000
76,046,812
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.110.213 treasury shares, equal to 0.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
