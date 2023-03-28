U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 12

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement no. 18


In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 12, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

347,000

 

     41,966,180

20  March 2023

30,000

107.62

3,228,600

21  March 2023

24,000

114.24

2,741,760

22  March 2023

10,000

113.65

1,136,500

23  March 2023

35,000

107.48

3,761,800

24  March p2023

30,000

104.28

3,128,400

Total week 12

129,000

 

13,997,060

Total accumulated

     476,000

 

           55,963,240

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.055.432 treasury shares, equal to 2,48 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



Attachment


