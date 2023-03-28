Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 12
Company announcement no. 18
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 12, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
347,000
41,966,180
20 March 2023
30,000
107.62
3,228,600
21 March 2023
24,000
114.24
2,741,760
22 March 2023
10,000
113.65
1,136,500
23 March 2023
35,000
107.48
3,761,800
24 March p2023
30,000
104.28
3,128,400
Total week 12
129,000
13,997,060
Total accumulated
476,000
55,963,240
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.055.432 treasury shares, equal to 2,48 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
