Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 42

·1 min read
Company announcement no. 37

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 42, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,704,000

 

140,394,802

17 October 2022

13,000

88.71

1,153,230

18 October 2022

13,000

91.14

1,184,820

19 October 2022

11,000

92.28

1,015,080

20 October 2022

12,000

91.33

1,095,960

21 October 2022

12,000

91.77

1,101,240

Total week 42

61,000

 

5,550,330

Total accumulated

1,765,000

 

145,945,132

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,869,461 treasury shares, equal to 1.52 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


