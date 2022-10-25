Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 42
Company announcement no. 37
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 42, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,704,000
140,394,802
17 October 2022
13,000
88.71
1,153,230
18 October 2022
13,000
91.14
1,184,820
19 October 2022
11,000
92.28
1,015,080
20 October 2022
12,000
91.33
1,095,960
21 October 2022
12,000
91.77
1,101,240
Total week 42
61,000
5,550,330
Total accumulated
1,765,000
145,945,132
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,869,461 treasury shares, equal to 1.52 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
