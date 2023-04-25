Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 16

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 25





In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 16, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 734,000 84,143,970 17 April 2023 11,000 115.29 1,268,190 18 April 2023 12,000 115.51 1,386,120 19 April 2023 10,000 115.08 1,150,800 20 April 2023 10,000 115.43 1,154,300 21 April 2023 12,000 113.38 1,360,560 Total week 16 55,000 6,319,970 Total accumulated 789,000 90,463,940

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,422,374 treasury shares, equal to 2.78 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

