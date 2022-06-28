U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.75
    +22.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,588.00
    +167.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,116.75
    +76.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.00
    +14.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.61
    +2.04 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.90
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.90
    -0.33 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7740
    +0.3280 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,885.28
    -487.31 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.50
    -6.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,329.49
    +71.17 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 25

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 14

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 25, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

80,000

 

5,792,500

20 June 2022

24,000

74.84

1,796,122

21 June 2022

20,000

77.16

1,543,200

22 June 2022

22,000

75.24

1,655,280

23 June 2022

25,000

74.66

1,866,500

24 June 2022

25,000

75.27

1,881,750

Total week 25

116,000

 

8,742,852

Total accumulated

196,000

 

14,535,352

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 241,382 treasury shares, equal to 0.20% of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Recommended Stories