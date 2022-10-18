U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 36

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 41, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,628,000

 

133,931,032

10 October 2022

17,000

84.47

1,435,990

11 October 2022

16,000

83.60

1,337,600

12 October 2022

15,000

84.24

1,263,600

13 October 2022

15,000

85.02

1,275,300

14 October 2022

13,000

88.56

1,151,280

Total week 41

76,000

 

6,463,770

Total accumulated

1,704,000

 

140,394,802

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.812.780 treasury shares, equal to 1,47 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


