Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41
Company announcement no. 36
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 41, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,628,000
133,931,032
10 October 2022
17,000
84.47
1,435,990
11 October 2022
16,000
83.60
1,337,600
12 October 2022
15,000
84.24
1,263,600
13 October 2022
15,000
85.02
1,275,300
14 October 2022
13,000
88.56
1,151,280
Total week 41
76,000
6,463,770
Total accumulated
1,704,000
140,394,802
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.812.780 treasury shares, equal to 1,47 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
