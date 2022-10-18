Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 36

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 41, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,628,000 133,931,032 10 October 2022 17,000 84.47 1,435,990 11 October 2022 16,000 83.60 1,337,600 12 October 2022 15,000 84.24 1,263,600 13 October 2022 15,000 85.02 1,275,300 14 October 2022 13,000 88.56 1,151,280 Total week 41 76,000 6,463,770 Total accumulated 1,704,000 140,394,802

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.812.780 treasury shares, equal to 1,47 % of the Bank’s share capital.

