Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31
Company announcement no. 21
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 31, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
716,000
55.201.102
01 August 2022
17,000
83.18
1,414,060
02 August 2022
17,000
82.42
1,401,140
03 August 2022
17,000
83.44
1,418,480
04 August 2022
17,000
85.81
1,458,770
05 August 2022
17,000
86.82
1,475,940
Total week 31
85,000
7,168,390
Total accumulated
801,000
62,369,492
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 881.060 treasury shares, equal to 0.72 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment