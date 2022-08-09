U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 21


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 31, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

716,000

 

55.201.102

01 August 2022

17,000

83.18

1,414,060

02 August 2022

17,000

82.42

1,401,140

03 August 2022

17,000

83.44

1,418,480

04 August 2022

17,000

85.81

1,458,770

05 August 2022

17,000

86.82

1,475,940

Total week 31

85,000

 

7,168,390

Total accumulated

801,000

 

62,369,492

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 881.060 treasury shares, equal to 0.72 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


