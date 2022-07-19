U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 18

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 28, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

 

 

 

11 July 2022

24,000

77,04

1,848,960

12 July 2022

24,000

77,43

1,858,320

13 July 2022

20,000

78,53

1,570,600

14 July 2022

20,000

78,78

1,496,820

15 July 2022

19,000

78,01

1,404,180

Total week 28

105,000

 

8,178,880

Total accumulated

536,000

 

40,472,062

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of  615.100 treasury shares, equal to 0,50 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


