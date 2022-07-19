Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28
Company announcement no. 18
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 28, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
11 July 2022
24,000
77,04
1,848,960
12 July 2022
24,000
77,43
1,858,320
13 July 2022
20,000
78,53
1,570,600
14 July 2022
20,000
78,78
1,496,820
15 July 2022
19,000
78,01
1,404,180
Total week 28
105,000
8,178,880
Total accumulated
536,000
40,472,062
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 615.100 treasury shares, equal to 0,50 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
