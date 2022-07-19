Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 18

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 28, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 11 July 2022 24,000 77,04 1,848,960 12 July 2022 24,000 77,43 1,858,320 13 July 2022 20,000 78,53 1,570,600 14 July 2022 20,000 78,78 1,496,820 15 July 2022 19,000 78,01 1,404,180 Total week 28 105,000 8,178,880 Total accumulated 536,000 40,472,062

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 615.100 treasury shares, equal to 0,50 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment



