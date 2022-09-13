U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement no. 30

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 36, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,146,000

 

92,078,602

05 September 2022

22,000

83.34

1,833,480

06 September 2022

21,000

84.05

1,765,050

07 September 2022

23,000

83.16

1,912,680

08 September 2022

20,000

85.63

1,712,600

09 September 2022

20,000

87.91

1,758,200

Total week 36

106,000

 

8,982,010

Total accumulated

1,252,000

 

101,060,612

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.455.697 treasury shares, equal to 1,18 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


