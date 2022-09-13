Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36
Company announcement no. 30
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 36, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,146,000
92,078,602
05 September 2022
22,000
83.34
1,833,480
06 September 2022
21,000
84.05
1,765,050
07 September 2022
23,000
83.16
1,912,680
08 September 2022
20,000
85.63
1,712,600
09 September 2022
20,000
87.91
1,758,200
Total week 36
106,000
8,982,010
Total accumulated
1,252,000
101,060,612
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.455.697 treasury shares, equal to 1,18 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
