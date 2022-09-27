Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 33

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.



The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 38, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,335,000 108,627,002 19 September 2022 18,000 87.96 1,583.280 20 September 2022 16,000 91.55 1,464.800 21 September 2022 16,000 91.61 1,465,760 22 September 2022 18,000 91.34 1,644,120 23 September 2022 20,000 87.92 1,758,400 Total week 38 88,000 7,916,360 Total accumulated 1,423,000 116,543,362

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.500.866 treasury shares, equal to 1,22 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

