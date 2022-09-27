Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38
Company announcement no. 33
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 38, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,335,000
108,627,002
19 September 2022
18,000
87.96
1,583.280
20 September 2022
16,000
91.55
1,464.800
21 September 2022
16,000
91.61
1,465,760
22 September 2022
18,000
91.34
1,644,120
23 September 2022
20,000
87.92
1,758,400
Total week 38
88,000
7,916,360
Total accumulated
1,423,000
116,543,362
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.500.866 treasury shares, equal to 1,22 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
