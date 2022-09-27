U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 33

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 38, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,335,000

 

108,627,002

19 September 2022

18,000

87.96

1,583.280

20 September 2022

16,000

91.55

1,464.800

21 September 2022

16,000

91.61

1,465,760

22 September 2022

18,000

91.34

1,644,120

23 September 2022

20,000

87.92

1,758,400

Total week 38

88,000

 

7,916,360

Total accumulated

1,423,000

 

116,543,362

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.500.866 treasury shares, equal to 1,22 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


