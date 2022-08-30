U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.75
    +28.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,271.00
    +196.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,599.75
    +107.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.30
    +13.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.49
    +0.48 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.80
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4500
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,450.90
    +568.30 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.85
    +20.96 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.21
    +52.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 26

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 34, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

957,000

 

76.046.812

22 August 2022

17,000

86,30

1,467,100

23 August 2022

17,000

86,13

1,464,210

24 August 2022

18,000

85,52

1,539,360

25 August 2022

17,000

85,98

1,461,660

26 August 2022

16,000

86,10

1,377,600

Total week 34

 85,000

 

 7,309,930

Total accumulated

1,042,000  

 

83,356,742

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.230.629  treasury shares, equal to 1,00 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories