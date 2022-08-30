Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 26

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 34, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 957,000 76.046.812 22 August 2022 17,000 86,30 1,467,100 23 August 2022 17,000 86,13 1,464,210 24 August 2022 18,000 85,52 1,539,360 25 August 2022 17,000 85,98 1,461,660 26 August 2022 16,000 86,10 1,377,600 Total week 34 85,000 7,309,930 Total accumulated 1,042,000 83,356,742

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.230.629 treasury shares, equal to 1,00 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

