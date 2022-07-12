U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 17

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 27, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

 

 

 

04 July 2022

25,000

75.11

1,877,750

05 July 2022

26,000

74.30

1,931,800

06 July 2022

25,000

73.93

1,848,250

07 July 2022

24,000

75.62

1,814,880

08 July 2022

23,000

77.02

1,771,460

Total week 27

123,000

 

9.244.140

Total accumulated

431,000

 

32.293.182

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


