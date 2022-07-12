Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SPNO.CO
Company announcement no. 17
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 27, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
04 July 2022
25,000
75.11
1,877,750
05 July 2022
26,000
74.30
1,931,800
06 July 2022
25,000
73.93
1,848,250
07 July 2022
24,000
75.62
1,814,880
08 July 2022
23,000
77.02
1,771,460
Total week 27
123,000
9.244.140
Total accumulated
431,000
32.293.182
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment