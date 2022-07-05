Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 16





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 26, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 196,000 27 June 2022 20,000 77.01 1,540,200 28 June 2022 20,000 77.61 1,552,200 29 June 2022 22,000 76.32 1,679,040 30June 2022 25,000 75.17 1,879,250 01 July 2022 25,000 74.52 1,863,000 Total week 25 112,000 8.513.690 Total accumulated 308,000 23.040.042

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

