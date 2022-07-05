U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
  • SPNO.CO
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 16


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 26, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

196,000

 

 

27 June 2022

20,000

77.01

1,540,200

28 June 2022

20,000

77.61

1,552,200

29 June 2022

22,000

76.32

1,679,040

30June 2022

25,000

75.17

1,879,250

01 July 2022

25,000

74.52

1,863,000

Total week 25

112,000

 

8.513.690

Total accumulated

308,000

 

23.040.042

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


