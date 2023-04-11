U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 22

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 14, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

598.000

 

69.163.990

03  April 2023

23.000

108,60

2.497.800

04  April 2023

23.000

108,98

2.506.540

05  April 2023

23.000

107,58

2.474.340

06  April 2023

 

 

 

07  April 2023

 

 

 

Total week 14

 69.000

 

 7.478.680

Total accumulated

667.000  

 

76.642.670 

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.287.328 treasury shares, equal to 2,67 % of the Bank’s share capital,


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment