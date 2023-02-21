Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 07

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 10

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 07, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) 13 February 2023 11,000 119.15 1,310,650 14 February 2023 11,000 119.30 1,312,300 15 February 2023 11,000 119.75 1,317,250 16 February 2023 11,000 121.45 1,335,950 17 February 2023 11,000 122.75 1,350,250 Total week 07 55,000 6,626,400 Total accumulated 55,000 6,626,400

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,727,722 treasury shares, equal to 2.22 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





