Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 01

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 02

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 01, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,262,500 195,451,012 02 January 2023 11,000 107.70 1,184,700 03 January 2023 10,000 107.86 1,078,600 04 January 2023 10,000 108.74 1,087,400 05 January 2023 10,000 108.52 1,085,200 06 January 2023 12,000 110.74 1,328,880 Total week 01 53,000 5,764,780 Total accumulated 2,315,500 201,215,792

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,380,694 treasury shares, equal to 1.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





Attachment



