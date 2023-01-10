U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 01

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 02

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 01, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,262,500

 

195,451,012

02 January 2023

11,000

107.70

1,184,700

03 January 2023

10,000

107.86

1,078,600

04 January 2023

10,000

108.74

1,087,400

05 January 2023

10,000

108.52

1,085,200

06 January 2023

12,000

110.74

1,328,880

Total week 01

 53,000

 

 5,764,780

Total accumulated

2,315,500

 

201,215,792

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,380,694 treasury shares, equal to 1.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


