Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 01
Company announcement no. 02
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 01, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,262,500
195,451,012
02 January 2023
11,000
107.70
1,184,700
03 January 2023
10,000
107.86
1,078,600
04 January 2023
10,000
108.74
1,087,400
05 January 2023
10,000
108.52
1,085,200
06 January 2023
12,000
110.74
1,328,880
Total week 01
53,000
5,764,780
Total accumulated
2,315,500
201,215,792
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,380,694 treasury shares, equal to 1.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.
