Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11
Company announcement no. 16
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 11, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
210.000
26.515.970
13 March 2023
25.000
115,88
2.897.000
14 March 2023
25.000
115,45
2.886.250
15 March 2023
27.000
114,38
3.088.260
16 March 2023
30.000
109,99
3.299.700
17 March p2023
30.000
109,30
3.279.000
Total week 11
137.000
15.450.210
Total accumulated
347.000
41.966.180
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.920.286 treasury shares, equal to 2,37 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
