U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,545.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,717.00
    +28.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.00
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    +0.55 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.30
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.83
    -1.68 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2430
    +0.9480 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,673.90
    -638.16 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    599.94
    +0.28 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.92
    +88.07 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 16

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 11, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

210.000

 

26.515.970

13  March 2023

25.000

115,88

2.897.000

14  March 2023

25.000

115,45

2.886.250

15  March 2023

27.000

114,38

3.088.260

16  March 2023

30.000

109,99

3.299.700

17  March p2023

30.000

109,30

3.279.000

Total week 11

 137.000

 

 15.450.210

Total accumulated

        347.000

 

41.966.180

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.920.286 treasury shares, equal to 2,37 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Recommended Stories