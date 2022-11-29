U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.75
    +17.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,968.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.00
    +71.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.10
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.78 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0387
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    +1.56 (+7.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0092 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2120
    -0.6890 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,496.41
    +246.05 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.56
    +9.26 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.91
    +64.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 47


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 47, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,971,500

 

165,599,512

21 Novemberr 2022

11,000

97.98

1,077,780

22 November 2022

10,500

99.47

1,044,435

23 November 2022

10,500

100.83

1,058,715

24 November 2022

10,000

100.78

1,007,800

25 November 2022

10,000

101.89

1,018,900

Total week 47

52,000

 

5,207,630

Total accumulated

2,023,500

 

170,807,142

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,206,806 treasury shares, equal to 1.79 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Returns At PUMA (ETR:PUM) Are On The Way Up

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Should You Investigate Renewi plc (LON:RWI) At UK£5.48?

    Renewi plc ( LON:RWI ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L)?

    Let's talk about the popular Singapore Airlines Limited ( SGX:C6L ). The company's shares saw significant share price...

  • Hyundai Motor, SK On in EV battery supply pact in N. America

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK On have signed a pact on the supply of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America, the companies said on Tuesday. In a statement, SK On said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) lets the two companies cooperate in providing its batteries to the auto group’s plants in the United States after 2025 for production of electric vehicles. It added that the partnership allows the two firms to shape a response to the U.S. tax credit qualifications required under August's Inflation Reduction Act.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Stocks Climb as China Turmoil Eases; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened higher and US index futures rose, as nationwide unrest in China over Covid curbs eased, boosting sentiment for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapShares rallied in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland as some i

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Novavax (NVAX) Stock Nosedives 88% This Year: Here's Why

    Novavax (NVAX) drops to record lows as the delayed product launch of its COVID-19 vaccine made it lose market share. Management slashes revenue guidance by more than half.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]