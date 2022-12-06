U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.50
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,050.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,822.50
    +16.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.90
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.33
    +0.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0496
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8750
    +0.1900 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.47
    -315.62 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.08
    -9.14 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.14
    -12.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 48


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 48, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,023,500

 

170,807,142

28 Novemberr 2022

10,000

101.67

1,016,700

29 November 2022

10,000

103.30

1,033,000

30 November 2022

9,000

104.15

937,350

01 December 2022

8,000

105.21

841,680

02 December 2022

9,000

103.43

930,870

Total week 48

46,000

 

4,759,600

Total accumulated

2,069,500

 

175,566,742

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,256,050 treasury shares, equal to 1,83 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Amazon, Okta, and Roku Stocks All Slumped Monday

    A report on the state of the service sector fueled fears that the Federal Reserve will be forced to continue its relentless campaign of rising interest rates in order to bring inflation under control. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were down 3.3%, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) slumped 7.1% by the time the market closed. A check of all the usual sources found no company-specific news behind the sell-off, which suggests that the latest service sector data had investors worried the Fed will likely continue its ongoing campaign of interest rate hikes.

  • Futures, Stocks Drop as Data Bolster Fed Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stock futures and Asian equities followed Wall Street lower after unexpectedly strong US services data fueled bets for a higher Federal Reserve terminal rate.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartRussia Blames Ukrain

  • Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November

    A soft earnings report and bankruptcy at one of its investees was enough to sink this software favorite.