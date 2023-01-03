Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 52
Company announcement no. 01
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 52, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,222,500
191,158,312
26 December 2023
-
-
-
27 December 2023
10,000
107.19
1,071,900
28 December 2023
10,000
107.47
1,074,700
29 December 2023
10,000
107.72
1,077,200
30 December 2023
10,000
106.89
1,068,900
Total week 52
40,000
4.292.700
Total accumulated
2,262,500
195,451,012
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.314.936 treasury shares, equal to 1.88 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
