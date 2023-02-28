Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 08
Company announcement no. 11
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 08, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
55,000
6,626,400
20 February 2023
10,000
124.02
1,240,200
21 February 2023
10,000
124.18
1,241,800
22 February 2023
10,000
123.44
1,234,400
23 February 2023
9,000
126.87
1,141,830
24 February 2023
9,000
130.35
1,173,150
Total week 08
48,000
6,031,380
Total accumulated
103,000
12,657,780
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624 treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
