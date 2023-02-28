U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 08

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 11


In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 08, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

55,000

 

6,626,400

20 February 2023

10,000

124.02

1,240,200

21 February 2023

10,000

124.18

1,241,800

22 February 2023

10,000

123.44

1,234,400

23 February 2023

9,000

126.87

1,141,830

24 February 2023

9,000

130.35

1,173,150

Total week 08

 48,000

 

 6,031,380

Total accumulated

 103,000

 

 12,657,780

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624 treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


