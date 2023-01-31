Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 04
Company announcement no. 05
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 04, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,446,500
215,427,522
23 January 2023
13,000
106.30
1,381,900
24 January 2023
12,000
107.03
1,284,360
25 January 2023
12,000
105.95
1,271,400
26 January 2023
14,000
106.49
1,490,860
27 January 2023
13,000
107.21
1,393,730
Total week 04
64,000
6,822,250
Total accumulated
2,510,500
222,249,772
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,652,205 treasury shares, equal to 2.16 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
