Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 04

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 05

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 04, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,446,500

 

215,427,522

23 January 2023

13,000

106.30

1,381,900

24 January 2023

12,000

107.03

1,284,360

25 January 2023

12,000

105.95

1,271,400

26 January 2023

14,000

106.49

1,490,860

27 January 2023

13,000

107.21

1,393,730

Total week 04

64,000

 

6,822,250

Total accumulated

2,510,500

 

222,249,772

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,652,205 treasury shares, equal to 2.16 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



Attachment


