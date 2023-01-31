Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 04

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 05

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 04, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,446,500 215,427,522 23 January 2023 13,000 106.30 1,381,900 24 January 2023 12,000 107.03 1,284,360 25 January 2023 12,000 105.95 1,271,400 26 January 2023 14,000 106.49 1,490,860 27 January 2023 13,000 107.21 1,393,730 Total week 04 64,000 6,822,250 Total accumulated 2,510,500 222,249,772

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,652,205 treasury shares, equal to 2.16 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum



Head of Investor Relations









