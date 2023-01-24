U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 03

·1 min read
Company announcement no. 04

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 03, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,377,500

 

208,066,042

16 January 2023

13,000

108.08

1,405,040

17 January 2023

14,000

107.25

1,501,500

18 January 2023

14,000

106.19

1,486,660

19 January 2023

14,000

105.30

1,474,200

20 January 2023

14,000

106.72

1,494,080

Total week 03

69,000

108.08

7,361,480

Total accumulated

2,446,500

 

215,427,522

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,573,796 treasury shares, equal to 2.09 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


