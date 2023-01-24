Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 03
Company announcement no. 04
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 03, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,377,500
208,066,042
16 January 2023
13,000
108.08
1,405,040
17 January 2023
14,000
107.25
1,501,500
18 January 2023
14,000
106.19
1,486,660
19 January 2023
14,000
105.30
1,474,200
20 January 2023
14,000
106.72
1,494,080
Total week 03
69,000
108.08
7,361,480
Total accumulated
2,446,500
215,427,522
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,573,796 treasury shares, equal to 2.09 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
