Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 02

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement no. 03

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 02, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,315,500

 

201,215,792

09 January 2023

12,000

112.41

1,348,920

10 January 2023

12,000

110.50

1,326,000

11 January 2023

12,000

111.55

1,338,600

12 January 2023

13,000

110.03

1,430,390

13 January 2023

13,000

108.18

1,406,340

Total week 02

62,000

 

6,850,250

Total accumulated

2,377,500

 

208,066,042

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.488.600 treasury shares, equal to 2.02 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


