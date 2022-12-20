Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50
Company announcement no. 52
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 50, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,114,500
180,119,572
12 December 2022
10,000
99,22
992,200
13 December 2022
10,000
99,79
997,900
14 December 2022
11,000
100,28
1,103,080
15 December 2022
11,000
100,55
1,106,050
16 December 2022
12,000
100,29
1,203,480
Total week 50
54,000
5,402,710
Total accumulated
2,168,500
185,522,282
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,211,500 treasury shares, equal to 1.80 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
