U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.00
    -25.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,811.00
    -162.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,099.50
    -93.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.60
    -9.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5550
    -4.3090 (-3.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.82
    +75.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.75
    +3.35 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 50

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 52

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 50, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,114,500

 

180,119,572

12 December 2022

10,000

99,22

992,200

13 December 2022

10,000

99,79

997,900

14 December 2022

11,000

100,28

1,103,080

15 December 2022

11,000

100,55

1,106,050

16 December 2022

12,000

100,29

1,203,480

Total week 50

54,000

 

5,402,710

Total accumulated

2,168,500

 

185,522,282

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,211,500 treasury shares, equal to 1.80 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Global Markets Jolted as BOJ Surprises With Yield Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift is sending shock waves through global markets that may just be getting started as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to S

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • Why Blink, ChargePoint, and Faraday Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop as Yen Jumps on BOJ Yield Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds slumped in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s unexpected adjustment to its yield-curve control policy. The yen rallied.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Heralds BOJ NormalizationA day that began

  • Here's When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

    Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Stocks moving after hours: HEICO, Stitch Fix, American Airlines, fuboTV

    Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why AT&T Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.

  • BOJ Blindsides Traders to Echo Christmas Day Shock of 1989

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s latest policy shock is cementing the central bank’s reputation for using the element of surprise to achieve its strategic goals. Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Heralds BOJ Normalization

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 32 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Tesla Stock Marches Higher Then Reverses As Musk Says 'No One Wants The Job'

    Tesla gained 4% early Monday, then reversed to a loss after plunging 16% last week, its worst weekly decline since March 2020.