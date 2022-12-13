U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49

Spar Nord Bank A/S
·1 min read
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 49

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 49, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

2,069,500

 

175,566,742

05 December 2022

9,000

104.02

936,180

06 December 2022

9,000

102.69

924,210

07 Decembner 2022

9,000

100.15

901,350

08 December 2022

9,000

99.01

891,090

09 December 2022

9,000

100.00

900,000

Total week 49

45,000

 

4,552,830

Total accumulated

2,114,500

 

180,119,572

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,300,904 treasury shares, equal to 1.87 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


