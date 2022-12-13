Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 49
Company announcement no. 49
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 49, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2,069,500
175,566,742
05 December 2022
9,000
104.02
936,180
06 December 2022
9,000
102.69
924,210
07 Decembner 2022
9,000
100.15
901,350
08 December 2022
9,000
99.01
891,090
09 December 2022
9,000
100.00
900,000
Total week 49
45,000
4,552,830
Total accumulated
2,114,500
180,119,572
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,300,904 treasury shares, equal to 1.87 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
